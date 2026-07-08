Bainbridge Island briefs

Observatory happenings

Battle Point Observatory will host an Astrophotography special interest group meeting July 18 at 11 a.m. All interest levels welcome. This month’s topic will be smart telescopes. Email info@bpastro.org to sign up.

A Planetarium Show is offered July 18 at 12:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door ($10/adult, $5/child, discount for members).

If there are clear skies the night of July 18, drop by after 9 p.m. for a Star Party. Volunteer astronomers will have telescopes out until midnight (timing flexible with group interest). You are welcome to bring your own telescope.

It is a free event. Donations are welcome and go toward the Battle Point Astronomical Association. Sign up to get notified if the event is canceled due to weather: https://bpastro.org/events/

Sunday art event

Art on the Green returns to Downtown Bainbridge Island’s Winslow Green for Summer Sundays July 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free, outdoor market features local and regional artists, live music, and kids’ activities, a news release says. Visitors can browse original work across a range of media and meet makers.

For more information, visit BainbridgeIslandArt.com

BAC exhibit

An art exhibit called “SALT: Where the Salish Sea meets the land” will be on display at Bainbridge Arts & Crafts through Aug. 30.

“SALT” will explore the interlocking places where the waters of the Salish Sea meet the land – the coves, eddies, creeks and estuaries – that create the endless tides of perspectives, textures and colors unique to the Pacific Northwest, a news release says.

An opening reception will be held Aug. 7 from 6-8 p.m.

Flower donations

Island Volunteer Caregivers is inviting the community to donate flowers and foliage through the end of July.

Drop off garden flowers and foliage Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday mornings at Eagle Harbor Church. Buckets will be set out in front of the church for donations. Donors who bring their own bucket should label it with their name and phone number so it can be returned.

For over 25 years, community members have brought flowers from their own gardens to Eagle Harbor Church, where IVC volunteers assemble them into bouquets and deliver them to IVC care receivers, residents at Island Health and Rehab, and neighbors going through a difficult time, a news release says. In 2025, the Flowers from the Heart team delivered around 100 bouquets a week between July and August.

Have someone in mind who might need a little extra joy from a bouquet of flowers? Contact IVC at (206) 842 4441.

Where’s Waldo in Winslow?

Once again, Waldo has returned to Winslow, and he is hiding in 25 downtown businesses through July.

You can earn prizes by finding him! Bring your kids and ask for a passport at any of the participating businesses and start the search, a news release says. When you find Waldo, ask for a stamp on your passport. Completed passports win prizes. On Aug. 1st, grand prizes will be awarded to participants.

BI crime log

06/29 THEFT, 8804 MADISON AVE N

06/29 DUI, 4170 ROCKAWAY BEACH RD NE

06/30 INFO ONLY, 9432 HOLLY FARM LN NE

07/01 IDENTITY THEFT, 9475 WINDSONG LOOP NE

07/01 EXTORTION, 7867 FLETCHER BAY RD NE

07/01 INFORMATION ONLY, 7950 NE DAY RD W

07/01 THEFT, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

07/02 STALKING, 928 NAKATA AVE

07/03 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 910 MADISON AVE N 16

07/03 ABANDONED VEHICLE, 141 PARFITT WAY SW

07/03 IDENTITY THEFT, 13240 PHELPS RD NE

07/03 THEFT, 1315 WINTERGREEN LN NE

07/03 ABANDONED VEHICLE, 309 SHANNON DR SE

07/04 FOUND PROPERTY, 8804 MADISON AVE N

07/04 LOST PROPERTY, 8290 FLETCHER BAY RD NE

07/05 FOUND PROPERTY, 400 ERICKSEN AVE