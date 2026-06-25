Wild peacock ‘Kevin’ struts around the island

Do not be alarmed if you spot bright feathers showing off in the evening glow of the sunset; that’s just Kevin. A free-ranging Indian Blue Peafowl that has been given the name ‘Rolling Bay Kevin’ is not attached to a certain address; rather, the island is his home.

Some neighbors call him “Narcy” (short for Narcissus) as he often takes long glances at himself as he passes glass windows. The bird has roamed the Morgan Road and Rolling Bay neighborhoods of Bainbridge Island since around 2018 and was named by a local child after the bird in the Pixar movie “Up.”

Kevin is most often spotted near the Bay Hay & Feed nursery and gardens, well-known for “adopting” local backyard chicken flocks he creates bonds with and, of course, letting the neighborhood know he is there with his piercing screams. However, it didn’t take long for him to quiet down and get comfortable as a member of the community.

It was in 2024 that Bainbridge Islander Sharon Stearn got a call from a friend saying she had a peacock looking in her front door, and she was unsure what to do.

Stearn is a retired zookeeper, hence why her friend’s first message went her way. “I went to her house to find a very handsome peacock checking out her dogs through the front door,” said Stearn. “I knew that years before there had been a peacock in the neighborhood, but I hadn’t seen one in quite some time.”

The Bainbridge Islander and friend of Kevin shared that she has occasionally had to shoo him off of Valley Road to protect him from the busy roads, but he is not the best listener, she shared. “He is very vocal at the moment,” said Stearn. “I assume he is hoping to find a peahen to keep him company.”

Kevin, however, is not the only peacock roaming the island. There was also a peacock at Lynwood Center, but it recently passed away. Stearn shared that she recently learned there is a peahen living in the area around the police station. Islanders have named her Blanche, and she recently had a chick. Unfortunately, the chick did not survive. There have also been reports lately online of islanders spotting two to three white peahens along Ferncliff Avenue as well.

Wild peacocks such as Kevin are not native to Washington State and are entirely descendants of escaped or released domesticated pets and farm animals. Across Kitsap County, there have been wild peacock sightings, with Port Orchard and the greater South Kitsap area home to a few. Over the years, however, peacocks have adapted to the Pacific Northwest and live happily in neighborhoods, rural towns and parks.