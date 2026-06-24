BI co-working space provides client flexibility

Tucked away just off Winslow Way sits The Island Gateway, a multi-use complex that houses the coworking space Regus (part of the International Workplace Group), which aims to provide clients with flexibility and customization of their office space rental needs. The facility includes a lounge, co-working spaces, a meeting room, and individual private offices.

Charles Foster, community assistant for Regus, said the BI office offers co-working clients flexible opportunities tailored to the specific client, such as single-day office bookings to full private office rentals. He described some of the benefits of a co-working space. “A lot of people are kind of returning to the office, but here on the island it’s a bit different…This is a bedroom community working in Seattle, so you have people commuting on the ferry, and what we do is we offer a chance to just skip the ferry. As soon as you close your laptop here on the island, you’re home,” he said.

Regus Seattle area manager Manny Rashidi said he’s noticed many commuters heading to Seattle during weekdays and that the coworking space offers workers opportunities to cut down on travel times. He said workers can bring their laptops and plug into high-speed, business-grade private internet.

“We are very popular with Fortune 500 companies, businesses such as entrepreneurs, people who are startups, people who need to travel around…We provide the total turnkey solution. That means that when our customers move into our centers or one of our desks, they get the furniture. The center personnel will help them with all the mail sorting and whatever they need in the center,” Rashidi said.

Regus is one of the largest providers of co-working spaces with over 5,000 centers worldwide. For the BI office, Foster said they are roughly 50% occupied since opening in September 2025. Parking options include all-day parking and garage accessible parking for members for a fee. For those choosing to bike, there is also a bike rack available.

“We feel there is a tremendous opportunity over here to cut down on the commute for people or businesses on Bainbridge by really showing them the coworking and shared office spaces. That brings down the monthly costs…This would be tremendous for the islanders who are going and getting rental space or working from offices over there [in Seattle]. They could easily work from the island, and they still will have the office,” he said.

Security and connectivity are of high importance at Regus, said Foster. All access points are secured and locked, which can be accessed through an app to unlock doors, and the office has state-of-the-art backup systems to maintain wifi connectivity.

Foster said he’s excited about the opportunity to build community within Regus. “ We host little community things, like communal puzzle piecing. Come grab a cup of coffee, throw a couple of pieces of the puzzle together, and head back and continue on with your day. We had a little Santa Lego thing put together, and everyone just kind of works on it, so that speaks to…the communal aspect we have here. Everybody knows one another; people come to that entrepreneurial meeting after work, so we’re trying to foster not just a place to work, but a place to connect and network,” he said.

In Kitsap County, Regus has an additional location in Bremerton. In the Seattle downtown core, Regus has eight locations, and across the Seattle metro area, around 40 locations. Members can access locations as needed.