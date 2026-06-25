New BI chiropractic clinic has a pediatric, family focus

There’s a new choice for chiropractic care on Bainbridge Island with the opening of Looking Glass Chiropractic at 901 Hildebrand Lane, a clinic focusing on prenatal, family, sensory, and spectrum care.

The new clinic is expanding its offerings to BI as it already has an existing location in Poulsbo, led by chiropractor and owner, Crystal Folta.

“In most offices, it’s an adult who will start care first, and then sometimes the kids will start. We have kids start, and then their parents will start,” she said. Folta said the office has a pediatric and family focus, with roughly 50% of its patients being pediatric and 50% being adults. Roughly 20% of pediatric patients are within 12 months old.

Folta said that between herself and chiropractor Lexie Luttrell, on BI, they see around 30 patients, two afternoons a week, and one morning a week since first opening May 1. In Poulsbo, the team sees roughly 100 patients a day. Folta said the BI staff currently commutes to the island from Poulsbo. The BI office also has a part-time front desk team member.

In terms of services, the Poulsbo office offers additional services, including massage and sound therapy, while the BI office is more focused on chiropractic care. Folta said on BI that they can refer people to other providers for additional services, such as massage.

Folta described some of the treatment options the office provides. “We use the Thompson Drop Table Technique, which is also pretty gentle. We can use that on kids or adults, and then we also have instrument devices that we can use too, like the Activator or the ArthroStim (chiropractic adjustment tools), and those are for people who sometimes don’t like their neck getting adjusted manually…We measure everything through our nervous system scanning technology, the INSiGHT scan (a non-invasive scanning technology used to assess the nervous system), and that can measure thermography, and it tells us where inflammation is. It tells us where the nerves are working too hard, or they’re underperforming,” she said.

The practice focuses on nervous system function, Folta said, exploring how the brain and body are connected and where they may be disconnected, which can be impacted by physical stressors, chemical stressors, and emotional stressors. Looking Glass utilizes a range of techniques tailored to each patient based on their needs. Folta said it isn’t a conveyor belt of adjustments. The office can conduct nervous system scans and posture scans as part of the diagnostic and treatment process.

“I really want people to understand that each care plan is designed just for them, based on what their nervous system is telling us. Each adjustment is designed for them on that day, based on how they’re presenting, because some people can come straight from soccer practice and they’re very tense, and some people can come straight from a meditation session and they’re like the gummiest thing ever. So, it could be the same person, and two different adjustments on two different days,” she said.

Folta said the office doesn’t currently accept insurance, as they are an out-of-network provider; however, she said the office can provide a superbill, which patients can submit to their insurance for possible reimbursement. She said she doesn’t want cost to be a barrier for patients to access the care they need, and works with patients on a case-by-case basis.

“The biggest thing is people don’t necessarily understand chiropractic, or they’ve had a bad experience. I want them to know we’re here to bridge that gap. If you come and you do an initial exam or initial consult with us, we’re not going to make you start care. We never make people do anything they don’t want to do. We’re here to bridge the knowledge gap and provide you with an option for health, and it’s your choice if you want to go on that journey or not,” she said.