BI Council discusses infrastructure, land capacity analysis

The Bainbridge Island City Council discussed a potential analysis of infrastructure capacity and land capacity at full build-out as part of broader planning efforts at its June 10 regular business meeting.

Councilmember Mike Nelson made a motion to direct interim city manager Ellen Schroer to return to council with options for a land capacity analysis at full build-out, including feasibility of each option, along with an assessment of staff time for each. Council voted against the motion, with Nelson the sole yes vote.

“I would want to underscore that this is not a required element of doing the Comprehensive Plan, so this is something that we can do in timing that suits us. If we choose to do it, it is a complicated and potentially important analysis, so we’d want to make sure that we took time to ask and answer all the questions about what exactly we are trying to figure out, including which area we’re looking at,” Schroer said.

Schroer said city staff requested clarification on the council’s direction, which would allow them to develop a timeline and project plan to bring back for future council consideration, including cost.