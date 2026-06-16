Two finalists announced for BI city manager

The Bainbridge Island City Council has selected two finalists in its search for the next city manager, both of whom are serving in that same role in Western Washington municipalities.

John Mauro has served as Port Townsend’s city manager since 2019 and Jeff Niten has served in the same position for Mountlake Terrace since 2023. Niten also served as Shelton’s city manager for four years and has held numerous roles in other Washington cities. Mauro was previously chief sustainability officer for Auckland Council in New Zealand and policy analyst in the Seattle Mayor’s Office.

Whoever is chosen will replace interim city manager Ellen Schroer, who has been serving in that capacity since previous city manager Blair King retired in March. The city operates under a council-manager form of government, in which the City Council is responsible for hiring and overseeing the city manager, who serves as the organization’s chief executive officer and reports directly to the City Council. City staff report to the city manager, per a news release.

A meet and greet with the two candidates will be held June 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at City Hall, where attendees can ask questions to the finalists. In addition to the public event, finalists will participate in interviews with the City Council and interview panels comprised of community partners, advisory group representatives, and city leadership, the release says.

The City Council is expected to make a final selection later this summer.