5 pieces of art chosen for this year’s ‘Something New’ rotation

Five public art pieces for this year’s ‘Something New’ rotation were approved at the June 9 Baibridge Island City Council regular business meeting.

In 2017, the Public Art Committee, a subcommittee of the Arts and Humanities Bainbridge board, presented the council with a proposal for a public art project called ‘Something New.’

In the last nine years, the city has installed five permanent bases in the downtown Winslow area, which are used to display artwork from various artists on a one-year rotation schedule. The selection and recruitment of artists is the responsibility of AHB and PAC, using a jury process. They work together with the Public Works department to install the artwork downtown, with art tentatively to be located on the south side of Winslow Way at Ericksen Avenue, in Waterfront Park, at City Hall and on Madison Avenue.

PAC has selected the following five artwork pieces for 2026-27 (tentative locations):

Theme and Variation #2, Lloyd Whannell (Winslow/Ericksen)

Catch of the Day, Steve Jensen (southern terminus of Madison)

Edge Effect, Heather Dawn Sparks (City Hall)

Mobalisk, Kyle Ocean (Waterfront Park East)

AlphaJack, Mark Brody (Waterfront Park West)

PAC reviewed the art pieces in the spring and worked alongside Public Works to ensure all pieces would be suitable for installation downtown. The artwork will be installed in late June or early July, with the locations finalized by PAC and city staff in coming weeks.

“This is a program that continues to grow in reach and impact every year,” said AHB president and PAC chair Glynnis Cowdery at the May 26 council meeting. “In 2025, we received 24 submissions; this year, that number increased to 36. That kind of momentum tells us something important: artists are paying attention. They see Bainbridge as a place that values creativity and invests in public art. This year’s selected cohort reflects that energy. We have five artists, all based here in Washington State. What’s especially exciting is the range of experience these artists bring, from emerging artists to artists with over 30 years of experience. That mix creates a dynamic exhibition.”