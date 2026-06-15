Nominations begin for Best of Bainbridge Island

It’s time to nominate your favorite people, businesses, organizations, and local places online for the Best of Bainbridge Island.

Nominations are live June 15 through June 28. Readers can nominate their favorites in a variety of categories. You may nominate and vote once per day in each category.

The top 5 in each category will then be voted on from July 13 to July 26 to determine the winners in each category. Results will be published in a special section inserted in the Bainbridge Island Review on Sept. 25.

Thank you to our readers for taking time to recognize your favorite businesses and organizations by participating, and best of luck to those being nominated!

Go here to make your nominations:

Best of Bainbridge

You may also participate in the other Best of contests in Kitsap County:

Best of Central Kitsap

Best of North Kitsap

Best of South Kitsap