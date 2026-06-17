Bainbridge Island briefs

Democracy event

The community is invited to come to the “Devotion to Democracy: Turning the Tide” event held June 27 from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 8595 NE Day Road E, sponsored by Standing Together Bainbridge Island and Third Act Washington.

Speakers include:

Binh Truong, fieldwork manager for Common Power, speaking on the mid-term elections in November.

Rev. Mark Travis, Senior Pastor of Eagle Harbor Congregational Church, on faith and democracy.

Robert Harris, president of Bremerton NAACP, on civil rights and rule of law.

Participants will also gather in breakout discussion groups on voting, immigration, protest and resistance, civil rights and rule of law, climate and democracy, and faith action, a news release says.

For more information and to register, visit standingtogetherbi.org/

Fly-casting competition

The Bainbridge Island Fly Fishers will host their annual fly-casting competition June 30 at 7 p.m. at Seabold Community Hall, 14450 Komedal Road NE.

The event is open to anglers of all skill levels, with competition divisions for beginner/intermediate and experienced casters. Participants will compete in distance and accuracy casting challenges for a share of $300 in gift cards from Waters West Fly Fishing Outfitters in Port Angeles.

New fly fishers are encouraged to participate. Competitors should bring a 5/6-weight fly rod and yarn if available; no flies are required. Volunteers are also needed and should arrive at 6 p.m. Positions include scorekeeper, measurement assistants, and photographer.

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. A raffle will also be held, with tickets available for purchase. For more information, contact Eric Matthews at President@bainbridgeislandflyfishers.org or 206-718-2254.

BI college graduates

Class of 2021 Bainbridge Island High School graduates Catelynn B. Grogan and Eamon K. Fitzski received their college degrees this May and June.

Grogan attended Pierce College in Lakewood and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. Fitzski attended Columbia University in New York and graduated with a double major in chemistry and chemical engineering. The pair plan to remain in the Puget Sound region to embark on their new careers.