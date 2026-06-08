Leader of Montessori Country School retiring after 32 years

After 32 years at Montessori Country School, Meghan Kane Skotheim is retiring as head of school. She will be replaced by Jaclyn Chao, who was previously the lead upper elementary guide at the school.

The private school will be honoring Kane Skotheim with several events as well as raising funds for an endowment fund for student financial aid, which will be named “Meghan’s Path Fund.” Community members will have the opportunity to donate to the fund as well as sponsor a stone to be installed along a path at the school.

Kane Skotheim began with MCS in 1993 when her oldest son joined the toddler class there. She then served as room representative, French teacher, substitute teacher and head teacher. Kane Skotheim got her undergraduate degree in Art History from the University of Colorado, her Montessori training from the Rocky Mountain Training Center and her Master’s in Education with an emphasis on early childhood from Seattle University. Her passion for teaching is emphasized in her belief that the first 12 years of life are profound, and she shared that she considers it an honor to spend time in the presence of young children.

“I have loved my years with the staff and families of Country School,” said Kane Skotheim. “As (Dr. Maria) Montessori said, ‘Children are both the hope and the future of mankind,’ and I feel lucky to have been a part of creating a school that values and respects the young child. There is a required optimism inherent in teaching, and it has nourished and sustained me for many years.”

Looking ahead, Chao has over 18 years of experience in public and private education and is also Association Montessori Internationale certified and currently completing a Montessori Administrator Certification. As head of school, Chao will oversee all aspects of the school’s operations, including academic programming, faculty development and community engagement.

“To be a part of Montessori Country School’s legacy is an honor. For over 50 years, Country School kids and families have looked back on their time at MCS as the place where a passion for learning began, curiosity was nurtured, fond memories in nature were had, or lasting friendships were forged. It is the magical transformations of each child, the journey for each family, fostering a community of colleagues, and the stewardship of the school that excites me for the future and my work in service to our community as head of school,” Chao said.

Kane Skotheim had some kind words to offer to Chao as her replacement as head of school.

“I am excited for Jaclyn’s leadership and eager to watch the school continue to flourish,” said Kane Skotheim. “Our commitment to education based on personal relationships and hands-on didactic materials is more and more relevant as an antidote to the current trend toward a tech-saturated school day. Montessori Country School is a strong beacon for an education that serves the heart, mind, and hand of the child. I am so proud of the experience we offer families.”