BISD adopts new five-year Strategic Plan

Over the past eight months, the Strategic Plan Steering Committee has collaborated to put together the 2026-29 Bainbridge Island School District Strategic Plan. At its May 28 meeting, the BISD board of directors approved the plan.

“The SPSC, a unified group of 29 individuals, has followed a rigorous roadmap to ensure this plan is grounded in data and equity,” said BISD superintendent Amii Thompson.

In October and November 2025, SPSC performed a comprehensive review of the current District Improvement Plan and conducted an analysis of its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats using student performance data and staff performance data.

In January and February, using the feedback, the committee drafted a new vision and mission. Community feedback began in March and April, when SPSC launched a finalized version of the draft for widespread public feedback. This included student sessions, staff presentations and community question and answer sessions with Thompson.

Up until May, all feedback was synthesized to finalize goal areas and objectives. Following adoption of the updated 2026-29 strategic plan, BISD will move toward implementation planning, which consists of the development of brand materials and rollout strategies through June and August.

Official implementation of the Strategic Plan will be launched in the 2026-27 school year.