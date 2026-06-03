Bainbridge Island briefs

Interfaith Council event

The Bainbridge Island-North Kitsap Interfaith Council’s Climate Circle will be holding its next Web of Life program, June 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., titled Understanding Our Place in the Web of Life; Nourishing Hope Among Us.

Hosted by St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, this gathering will explore what the Web of Life is; how to open ourselves to being a part of it rather than sitting on the sidelines; and how to see it with new eyes to move forward with what we discover, a news release says.

All are welcome.

Winslow Green concert

Winslow Green will be filled with the sounds of swing when Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” host a concert featuring Bill Rappaport June 12 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your blanket or chair, and a picnic dinner!

Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” evoke the spirit of a Paris cafe and the raucous energy of a Romani campsite with their version of Hot Club Swing, a news release says. Rappaport was a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for 40 years.

The concert is free to attend, and the band will gratefully accept donations.

Work parties

Join the Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation and Bainbridge Metro Parks for the first-ever Conservation Work Parties at 8 Acre Woods, from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 and July 11.

Parking is limited – please carpool or bike/walk over if you can – extra spots are available at Fieldstone Senior Living (10861 NE Manitou Park Blvd.). To sign up, visit biparks.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1147665

Youth pickleball tournament

The second annual Bainbridge Island Pickle Palooza youth pickleball tournament is scheduled for June 20 at the Founders Courts at Battle Point Park.

“We want everyone to come out and play,” said David Lambert, chairman of Bainbridge Island Pickleball, the non-profit organization organizing the event. “If you don’t have a partner, we’ll find one for you.”

The tournament is designed for ages 11-18 (middle school and high school) and will feature both a recreational division and a competitive bracket, a news release says.

To sign up, visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/biparksrec/activity/search/detail/5900?

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