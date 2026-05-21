Bainbridge boy golfers dominate to earn state title

Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 21, 2026

The Bainbridge Spartans boys golf team claimed the 2A state championship May 20 at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.

The Spartans finished well ahead of second-place Columbia River and had six golfers place in the top 25. Other Kitsap golfers secured high finishes in their respective classifications.

Team scores (2A Boys):

First place – Bainbridge – 159

Second place – Columbia River – 108.5

Third place – Grandview – 76.5

Individual results (top 30 finishers)

2A Boys

T-third place: Samuel Hodus (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 77, Round 2: 69, Total: 146)

T-seventh place: Anderson Wicklund (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 75, Round 2: 74, Total: 149)

11th place: Rainer Richardson (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 77, Round 2: 73, Total: 150)

T-17th place: Samuel Patterson (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 82, Round 2: 73, Total: 155)

T-21st place: Tom McFadden (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 78, Round 2: 78, Total: 156)

T-24th place: Henry Leigh (Bainbridge) – (Round 1: 79, Round 2: 78, Total: 157)

2A Girls

11th place – Chelsea Bevan (Olympic) – (Round 1: 84, Round 2: 95, Total: 179)

The 2A Girls Golf State Championships took place at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.

3A Boys

T-eighth place: Grady Higgs (Central Kitsap) – (Round 1: 70, Round 2: 71, Total: 141)

The 3A Boys Golf Championships took place at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.

3A Girls

30th place – Courtney Yee (Central Kitsap) – (Round 1: 81, Round 2: 82, Total: 163)

The 3A Girls Golf Championships took place at Deer Park Golf Club in Deer Park.

1A Girls

20th place – Emmie Cashmore (Klahowya) – (Round 1: 93, Round 2: 90, Total: 183)

1B Boys

13th place – Joel Jones (Chief Kitsap Academy) – (Round 1: 92, Round 2: 90, Total: 182)

1B Girls

24th place – Selah Ellis (Crosspoint) – (Round 1: 92, Round 2: 107, Total: 199)

State 1B golf took place at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake.