Undefeated Bainbridge wins district title in penalty kicks

Spartan midfielder Will Treverton scored a goal and the match-sealing penalty kick during Bainbridge’s 2-1 home win over Fife in the 2A West Central District 3 championship May 16.

The undefeated Bainbridge Spartans (19-0) won the 2A West Central District 3 Championship in dramatic fashion, beating Fife 2-1 in penalty kicks, snapping the Trojans 15-match winning streak.

The Spartans, who lost in the state semifinals last year in penalty kicks to North Kitsap, will be the No. 1 seed at state and will open up against No. 16 seed East Valley (Spokane) in a loser-out match at home May 20 at 4 p.m. Bainbridge won its opening district match against Washington 9-1 and then won its semifinal match against Franklin Pierce 2-1.

In the district title match, the Spartans initially trailed after letting up an early goal before Will Treverton scored to tie the match at 1. No other goals were scored from that point on, sending the match to penalty kicks. During PKs, Treverton converted his goal, and then goalkeeper Cooper Harrington secured the match-winning save to give Bainbridge the district title.