Spartans don’t allow a single run en route to district title

Spartan Braden French picked up the save during Bainbridge’s 3-0 win over Fife in the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Championship May 16 in Tacoma.

Spartan Eli Tracy throws a pitch during a 3-0 Bainbridge win over Fife in the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Championship May 16 in Tacoma.

The defending 2A state champion and No. 1-seeded Bainbridge Spartans (20-3) beat the No. 2-seeded Fife Trojans (18-4) 3-0 on their home turf in the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Championship May 16.

The Spartans didn’t allow any runs in the district tournament, beating Sequim 11-0 in the quarterfinals and Olympic 10-0 in the semifinals. Both games only lasted five innings due to the mercy rule.

Bainbridge will be the No. 1 seed at the 2A state tournament, opening with a home game against No. 16 seed Pullman May 23 at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game. The Spartans are hoping to get shortstop/pitcher McCrea Curfman back for state, who missed the district tournament due to a leg injury he suffered in the last game of the regular season.

“Being down McCrea is obviously huge,” Spartan Eli Tracy said. “He’s one of our best players in the program for the last four years.”

In the district title game, Tracy and Braden French combined to throw seven shutout innings against Fife.

The Spartans got their first hit of the game in the second inning after A.J. Larsen hit a single to left field, advancing French, who was walked in the first at-bat of the inning. Spartan Tai Dikman was walked with the bases loaded, advancing French to home and giving the Spartans the first score of the game.

In the third inning, Spartan AJ Larsen hit a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Bainbridge a 2-0 lead entering the fourth inning.

A lightning delay pushed back the game by 30 minutes.

Tracy came back out on the mound after the delay and continued to shut down the Fife offense. Bainbridge made a pitching change in the sixth inning, subbing in French, who finished off the rest of the game without giving up a run.

The Spartans tallied another run to secure their second consecutive league title.

“They’re ramped up, they’ve got energy at the right time,” Bainbridge head coach Thomas Henshaw said. “I mean…they just come in and get work done. They’re locked in, they got the mindset they need right now.”

Other Kitsap scores

After winning its first two district games, North Kitsap lost its final two games to be eliminated. The No. 6 seed Vikings won their opening game 10-0 against Eatonville and 5-1 against No. 3 seed Steilacoom before falling to Fife 5-0 in the semifinals. That loss sent them to an elimination game against No. 5 seed Orting, which they lost 3-2 in 10 innings.

Olympic was also eliminated in 2A districts. The Trojans won their first game 2-1 against Orting before losing to Bainbridge 10-0 in the semifinals and to Port Angeles 2-1 in an elimination game.

In 1A, Klahowya is headed back to state. The No. 2 seed Eagles won the district championship with a 5-0 win over No. 1 seed Charles Wright Academy. Klahowya will be the No. 12 seed at state and will open up against No. 5 seed Seton Catholic in a loser-out game May 23 at 1 p.m. at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellinghman.