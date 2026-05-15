Free Saturday shuttle service around Winslow this summer

This summer, high numbers of tourists are expected on Bainbridge Island and in the surrounding area due to six 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup soccer matches being held in Seattle. The City of Bainbridge Island discussed three targeted efforts at the May 12 City Council meeting to enhance the downtown experience for tourists, local businesses and community members, which include a free shuttle bus service, additional restroom facilities downtown and new benches and flowers near Winslow Way and Highway 305.

Kitsap Transit has offered to partner with COBI to pilot a free summer Saturday shuttle bus service connecting the ferry terminal, High School Road destinations and Winslow Way for 13 Saturdays in the summer, excluding July 4. The shuttle will offer frequent transportation, encouraging visitors to explore more of Bainbridge Island without the need for personal vehicles, shared interim city manager Ellen Schroer. BI Mayor Clarence Moriwaki also serves as vice chair for Kitsap Transit and shared that there were efforts to provide these shuttle services on Sundays as well, and if ridership is shown this summer, there will be a case to make these services available more permanently.

The fixed-route bus will serve the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal and existing bus stops on Winslow Way, Madison Avenue and High School Road. In addition, bus operators are advised to pick up riders on High School Road and Ferncliff Avenue who wave the bus down. The route will follow an alternating pattern to ensure the bus can meet Washington State Ferries before they depart or after they arrive.

The circulator in downtown Winslow is included in Kitsap Transit’s Long-Range Transit Plan (2022-2042). Kitsap Transit provided the city with an estimate of what it could cost to operate a pilot Winslow fixed-route circulator shuttle from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays during its summer schedule (June 7-Sept. 12). The pilot totals $11,472.64 for the new Winslow circulator, an additional dial-a-ride service hour, operational costs and administrative overhead costs.

These shuttle rides will be free to passengers, as the city will use $11,500 from the Climate/Sustainable Transportation budget for these services in the summer.

The installation of two additional restroom facilities in key downtown locations, at Waterfront Park and in the gravel lot near City Hall, will begin shortly. Final locations and prices for these accommodations are still in development. The estimate for two locations for six weeks of continuous service is $20,000. At each location, there will be ADA accessible restrooms, shared Schroer.

There are also benches and flowers that are planned to be installed at 625 Winslow Way near the ferry terminal. These initiatives are designed to address immediate needs while supporting the long-term growth of tourism and local businesses on Bainbridge Island, Schroer shared. This third effort for the summer of 2026 does not need additional budget authority from COBI.