Bainbridge Island briefs

Aquatics coaches receive awards

Two coaches from Bainbridge Aquatic Masters recently received awards at this year’s Pacific Northwest Association of Masters Swimming (PNA) Championship at King County Aquatic Center. It’s the first time in PNA history that the awards were given to members of the same team.

Head coach April Cheadle received PNA Coach of the Year for the third time, the most in the award’s history. Assistant coach Tamara Tulou received the Dawn Musselman Inspirational Swimmer award for her 20-plus years with BAM, leading as meet director for decades of BAM Fest meets, and volunteering time and effort, per a news release.

BIMA concert

Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” will be holding a Hot Club Swing Concert with Jonathan Doyle May 29 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

Doyle (clarinet and saxophone) has performed all around the world, including at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and Preservation Hall in New Orleans, a news release says.

“Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers” evoke the spirit of a Paris cafe and the raucous energy of a Romani campsite with their version of Hot Club Swing. Their repertoire includes swing standards, traditional European melodies, and the music of Django Reinhardt,” per the release.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Reservations recommended at RangerSwings.com/calendar

BI crime log

05/03 LOST PROPERTY, 11515 NORTHWIND CTNE

05/04 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 270 OLYMPIC DR SE

05/05 HIT AND RUN, 403 MADISON AVE S

05/06 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 11220 PARKHILL PL NE

05/07 FOUND PROPERTY, 800 ERICKSEN AVE

05/07 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 8330 NE MEADOWMEER RD

05/08 AGENCY ASSIST, 30681 ROBNETT ST

05/08 WARRANT, 5055 ROSE AVE NE

05/09 HARASSMENT, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

05/10 INFO ONLY, 11299 ARROW POINT DR NE

05/10 CRIMINAL TRAFFIC, 309 SHANNON DR SE

05/10 BURGLARY, 8923 SANDS AVE NE