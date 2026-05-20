Nearly 10,000 pounds of food donated to Helpline for Stamp Out Hunger

On May 9, as part of the Stamp Out Hunger (a single-day food drive held nationally), Helpline House on Bainbridge Island collected donations from community members, which totaled nearly 10,000 pounds of food.

Helpline House reported that they received just over 9,500 pounds of food and had roughly 30 volunteers participate. Last year, 10,798 pounds of food were donated.

The program is a partnership including the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), other unions, businesses, and the United States Postal Service. Customers leave bags of nonperishable food next to their mailboxes to be collected by USPS employees, which are distributed to local food banks and pantries, per a USPS news release.

Since the 1993 launch, the NALC reported that through the annual program, they have collected more than 1.94 billion pounds of food in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.