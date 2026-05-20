Bainbridge Island briefs

Book Crawl

On the evening of May 28, the Bainbridge Book Crawl will take islanders and other book lovers up and down Winslow Way.

The crawl is a movable party for book lovers that will begin at Town & Country Market at 5 p.m. and end with a book party at Eagle Harbor Books at 7 p.m. In between, the literary journey of crawlers will visit the Bainbridge Brewing Alehouse, Celtic Crossroads, and Millstream, a news release says.

Author Willi Galloway will kick off the crawl, discussing her book “Veggies for Breakfast” at Town & Country at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. at Bainbridge Brewing Alehouse, Kara Patajo will feature her “52 Weekends in the Pacific Northwest.” Celtic Crossroads will present poets Erin Malone and Michelle Bombardier at 6 p.m., and Millstream will host Luciano Marano reading from “Gargoyle Safari” at 6:30 p.m.

The island’s book crawlers will end up at a book lover’s celebration at Eagle Harbor Books at 7 p.m. The celebration will feature Susan Wiggs (“Wayward Girls”) and Julie Farley (“The Housewives”). There will be shopping, mingling, refreshments and the opportunity to win a bundle of local gift cards. As a thanks to readers, all book club members will be able to use their 15% discount on all books, per the release.

Candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Kitsap is preparing to conduct interviews of candidates running for local office, and they are seeking community input.

Ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election, LWV-Kitsap will invite all candidates for the following races to participate in individual candidate interviews: Kitsap County Commissioner District 3, Kitsap County Sheriff, Kitsap County Prosecutor, Kitsap County Assessor, Kitsap County Clerk, State Representatives for Legislative Districts 23, 26, and 35, and State Senators for Legislative Districts 26 and 35. In addition, LWV-Kitsap will solicit questions for the U.S. Representative 6th Congressional District seat to share with its partner, the Tacoma-Pierce County League.

Submit your questions for these candidates no later than noon on June 7 at https://www.lwv-kitsap.org/candidate-forums. Community members are encouraged to submit concise, unbiased questions related to the duties, responsibilities, positions, and policies of the office for which candidates are seeking election. Questions containing similar content may be combined.

The schedule for the candidate forums will be announced later. Zoom access links to the primary candidate interviews will be posted on the League of Women Voters of Kitsap website (https://www.lwv-kitsap.org/) no later than July 14. The interviews will be recorded and posted to the LWV-Kitsap website, as well as its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@LWVKitsap).