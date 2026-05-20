BI approves subcommittee for 305/High School Road roundabout

Community members discuss a proposed roundabout project at the intersection of Hwy 305 and High School Road during an open house in February.

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved the creation of a subcommittee for the proposed High School Road and Highway 305 roundabout as part of its May 12 regular business meeting.

Councilmembers Leslie Schneider, Lara Lant, and Brenda Fantroy-Johnson were appointed to serve on the subcommittee in hopes of collaborating with the State Department of Transportation on the design of the roundabout.

“The roundabout at Hwy 305 and High School Road is a huge community conversation, mostly negative, because there has been very little talk about creative options and responses to obvious downsides. There is an opportunity here to get some folks in a room and make sure the conversations happen. I don’t know what the outcome is going to be. Failure is an option, but at least we will have tried to have the discussion,” Schneider said.

Councilmember Ashley Mathews suggested 23rd Legislative District Position 2 Rep. Greg Nance, who has previously shared concerns about the project, as a possible liaison to the committee. Councilmember Mike Nelson said he’d support the committee in finding creative solutions to community concerns around the roundabout.