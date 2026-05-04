New sign at Morales Farm recognizes Filipino, Indipino contributions

The new interpretive sign can be seen at Morales Farm on Bainbridge Island.

Members of the community joined together May 1 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating a new interpretive sign at Morales Farm, recognizing the history and contributions of Filipino and Indipino farmers who helped shape Bainbridge Island.

The new sign brings light to the story of Teddy Morales and his family, the original owners of Morales farm. The sign includes photographs, storytelling, and a historical farm map that together bring visibility to the many farms owned and operated by Filipino immigrants and their families.

“It makes us very proud that the land my mother and father worked so hard on is being blessed with the Morales Farm sign and recognition. It stands for a lot in our community,” said Vicky Morales, daughter of Teddy Morales and Gloria Paul.

The new sign and its visual elements illustrate the scale and significance of Filipino and Indipino farming on Bainbridge Island, a press release shared April 27. The inclusion of a historical map highlights the abundance of these farms and the people connected to them.

“I loved the process of working on the sign with the Indipino and Filipino communities of Bainbridge Island, as well as with the graphic designer,” said Anshu Wahi, the city’s equity and inclusion manager. “We worked carefully to ensure the language, photographs, images, and historical Filipino farm map accurately reflect this important Island history. I learned a great deal through the collaboration and hope visitors to the farm will engage with the sign and learn as well.”

Created through a partnership between members of the Indipino and Filipino communities and the city, the sign reflects a collaborative effort to ensure the history is accurately and meaningfully represented.

“This is the story that we have on Bainbridge,” said Mayor Clarence Moriwaki at the ceremony. “We get to know our neighbors, our schoolmates, the people we work with. They are not just their background; They are your friend, your coworker, and that’s where America should be. This is a celebration of someone’s story. I couldn’t be more proud to be here and to cut the ribbon today.”

Not only did the ribbon cutting include brief remarks and refreshments, but also filming for Strawberry Fields Forever, a documentary by Gina Corpuz and the Indipino community, which will tell the story of the original strawberry picker cabins on Bainbridge Island. The film will premiere May 17 at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, partnered with the Asian Arts and Heritage Festival during the month of May.

The gathering May 1 at Morales Farm marked the beginning of the city’s recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and also celebrated May Day, known as International Workers’ Day, to honor the achievements and struggles of the labor movement worldwide.