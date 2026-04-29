Former Bellevue administrator named as new Sakai principal

Alison Hook has been named the new principal of Sonoji Sakai Intermediate School, effective July 1.

The Bainbridge Island School District announced April 23 the appointment of Alison Hook as the new principal of Sonoji Sakai Intermediate School.

She will begin her role July 1.

“I am especially drawn to working with fifth and sixth graders,” said Hook. “This is such a pivotal and exciting stage, as students begin to discover who they are and grow in independence. I am passionate about supporting them through this transition and ensuring they feel confident, capable, and prepared for what comes next.”

Hook brings a background in instructional leadership, student-centered systems, and inclusive school practices, a news release says. She was previously an administrator in both the Bellevue and Lake Washington School Districts.

“Alison brings a deep commitment to equity, strong instructional leadership, and a genuine care for students, staff, and families,” said superintendent Amii Thompson. “Her ability to build relationships and create systems that support student success makes her an excellent fit for the Sakai community.”

The appointment comes after current Sakai principal Drew Crandall was previously named BISD’s new director of teaching and learning for grades K-6. The district is moving forward with hiring a director of teaching and learning for grades 7-12.

“Drew is eager to bring his experience and passion for elementary learning into this new role,” A BISD statement says. “This shift allows us to better tailor support by dividing Teaching and Learning into K–6 and 7–12 specializations.”