Bainbridge Island briefs

Book signing

Author TJ Poortinga will be at Eagle Harbor Book Co. May 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. for a reading, Q&A, and signing of his debut novel, Electric Orange.

The novel blends psychological mystery and alternate history to explore how paranoia spreads, how power consolidates, and how belief can harden into identity, per a news release. It takes place in the Puget Sound and the main character makes a visit to Bainbridge Island.

To RSVP, visit eagleharborbooks.com/events/4972720260504

Choir concert

Crescendo!, a community adult choir, will present “Harmony in Bloom” May 11, at 7 p.m. The spring performance will take place at Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church, 11042 Sunrise Drive NE. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted to support future programming.

The program features a mix of soaring Broadway classics and high-energy pop hits. Featured selections include the iconic “Something’s Coming/Tonight” from West Side Story, a zesty performance of “Orange Colored Sky,” and a show-stopping rendition of “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Several choir members will showcase their varied musical talents by playing instruments during select numbers.

“We’ve curated a program that celebrates connection and the vibrant blossoming of the season,” said Wendi Olinger, director of Crescendo! “Whether it’s the contemporary flair of Adele or the theatrical energy of Hairspray, there is a spirited energy in this set we can’t wait to share.”

Crescendo! is led by Olinger, with piano accompaniment by Avery Wong. The choir features over 30 local singers and operates under Ovation! Performing Arts Northwest, a Bainbridge-based nonprofit.

For more information, visit ovationmtb.com.

Student art showcase

Bainbridge Arts & Crafts is ready to present its annual showcase of student art.

The showcase runs April 30 through May 31. Participants of the middle school show are Sakai Intermediate School, Woodward Middle School, and Commodore Option School students. Participants of the high school show are Bainbridge High School, Eagle Harbor High School, and Hyla High School students.

The middle school showcase runs April 30 through May 17, with an opening reception May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The high school showcase runs from May 21-31, with an opening reception May 28 at 4:30 p.m.

At the high school opening reception, BAC will hand out award checks for both the BHS Spring Arts Festival Awards and the BAC Best of Student Show Awards. This year’s two BAC Student Scholarship winners will also be announced.

Soundwave Scholarship

Applications are open through June 1 for the second annual Soundwave Scholarship, which awards teen songwriters in Kitsap County, ages 14-18, the opportunity to record their original music in a professional studio on Bainbridge Island with an onsite engineer and producer.

For more information, visit https://www.ramblerarts.org/soundwave-scholarship

BI police log

04/19 ROBBERY, 270 OLYMPIC DR SE

04/19 THEFT, 261 EAGLE PL NE

04/19 ASSAULT, 270 OLYMPIC DR SE

04/20 ASSAULT, 11975 VENICE LOOP NE

04/21 THEFT, 8447 NE GRIZDALE LN

04/21 THEFT, 301 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

04/22 THEFT, 8804 MADISON AVE N

04/22 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 8804 MADISON AVE N

04/22 AGENCY ASSIST, 15347 SUQUAMISH WAY NE

04/22 POSSESSION STOLEN PROPERTY, 10941 FOREST LN NE

04/22 VIOLATION COURT ORDER, 200 HIGH SCHOOL RD

04/24 ASSAULT, 353 WALLACE WAY 22

04/25 VEHICLE PROWL, 9752 MILLER RD NE

04/26 THEFT, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD