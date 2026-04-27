Spartans stay undefeated with 4-0 win over Sequim

Spartan Shep Horwitz keeps the ball away from a Sequim defender during a 4-0 Bainbridge home win over the Sequim Wolves April 24.

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Spartan Eli Duggan controls the ball during a 4-0 Bainbridge home win over the Sequim Wolves April 24.

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The Bainbridge Spartans boys soccer team (11-0, 10-0 in Olympic League) continued its undefeated season, beating the Sequim Wolves (5-6, 5-6 OL) 4-0 April 24 at home.

Bainbridge entered the matchup coming off a 2-1 win April 21 over the second-place Port Angeles Roughriders. Bainbridge is currently the seventh-ranked team in the state, the highest out of any team in the OL.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit group this year,” Spartan Howard Howlett said. “Everyone wants to win; there’s a strong desire to win.”

The Spartans struck gold immediately with senior midfielder Will Treverton putting in a goal within the first two minutes of the match, the fastest the Spartans have scored a goal all season.

Spartan defenseman Oreddy Lulelo pushed the ball downfield on the Wolves and put another goal in for Bainbridge on a one-on-one opportunity, but was ruled offside, negating the score.

Bainbridge kept attacking, with the ball seemingly staying in Wolf territory for the entirety of the first half. Spartan forward Zane Husseini drove the ball in once again for a close scoring opportunity, but couldn’t get it to find the back of the net.

“At halftime, we were just like, ‘hey guys, compete and enjoy it,’” Spartan head coach Mark Nowak said. “Let’s get in the right spots to finish our chances.”

Spartan Alden Hauge scored a goal to start the second half after Bainbridge pushed the ball downfield, continuing their dominance of possession throughout the match.

Similar to the first half, Bainbridge was producing shots on net, but this time, they were converting. Howlett scored his first goal of the match off of another opportunity generated by the Spartan offense, giving Bainbridge a 3-0 lead.

Lulelo produced another goal for Bainbridge off a penalty kick, all but cementing the 11th consecutive win for the Spartans.

“The last 20 minutes, our midfield was just so dynamic, interchanging with the wingers and checking our line inside and out,” Nowak said. “[I’m] so happy with how the boys have been playing, especially in the second half of the season.”