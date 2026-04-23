BHS grad Ritchie to make MLB debut with Braves on Thursday

JR Ritchie of Bainbridge Island, seen here pitching for the Rome Emperors, the Atlanta Braves’ High-A affiliate minor league team, is set to make his MLB debut for the Braves April 23, starting on the mound against the Washington Nationals.

2022 Bainbridge High School graduate JR Ritchie will make his MLB debut April 23, starting on the mound for the Atlanta Braves on the road against the Washington Nationals at 1 p.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Pacific time).

Ritchie was called up from the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, Gwinnett Stripers, where he had posted a 0.99 ERA with 28 strikeouts in five starts this season.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander was drafted 35th overall by the Braves in the 2022 MLB draft, marking the highest draft pick of a Kitsap County player since North Kitsap’s Aaron Sele was drafted 23rd overall in 1991 by the Boston Red Sox.

Ritchie had Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow in 2023, but has responded well since coming back from injury in 2025. He has worked his way up through the minor leagues since then and played in the MLB Futures Game last summer.