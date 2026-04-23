The high costs that come with a DUI arrest

If you had too much to drink and see flashing blue lights in the rear-view mirror pulling you over, expect to pay, in more ways than one.

A DUI conviction will give your bank account a hangover and can impact your employment and even the ability to rent an apartment, said Port Orchard defense attorney Stan Glisson, who has handled DUI cases for 27 years.

The first DUI for a middle-aged driver will cost approximately $9,000 in attorney fees, court costs, and high-risk insurance, and that’s if things go well, Glisson said.

Expenses will be higher if there are aggravating factors involved, such as a crash, a child was in the vehicle, the breathalyzer was refused, or the driver records a high BAC reading.

A breakdown of costs includes: $3,000-$5,000 in attorney fees, $1,000-$2,000 of court fines, $1,800 in high-risk (SR- 22) insurance over three years, $200 for a substance use evaluation, and license reinstatement fees, Glisson said.

Additionally, the driver will have to pay about $1,200 to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle for at least a year. The interlock is wired to the ignition and requires the driver to give an alcohol-free breath test in the vehicle to start the car. As you drive, the instrument will periodically buzz and require another sample for the car to keep running. A camera is attached to the device to ensure the right person provides the breath sample.

Other major expenses can be – if the substance use assessment calls for drug or alcohol treatment, that can run $2,000-$4,000. Should the DUI case go to trial, expect to pay another $4,000-$5,000 in additional attorney fees, Glisson noted.

At sentencing, a judge will often order: a day in jail, a substance use evaluation and any recommended follow-up treatment, an ignition interlock, attend a DUI victim panel where individuals share their experiences of being impacted by drunk drivers, and five years of supervised probation, he said.

The state department of licensing, meanwhile, can suspend your license for 90 days.

The fallout of a DUI conviction does not end with legal and financial pitfalls.

“I think what hits people the hardest are the social impacts,” the lawyer said. “There are employment and promotion consequences, particularly with people in government jobs at the shipyard or the sub-base. Those who work for the Department of Defense have an obligation to bring this to the attention of security personnel because their security clearance is always under review,” he explained.

“Getting a DUI can also impact people getting apartments. I’ve also seen it come up in childcare and custody issues, with courts trying to decide if it reflects poorly on whether they are responsible in a parenting role,” he said.

Still, all is not lost for someone facing a DUI charge.

Anyone who financially qualifies will be appointed a public defender to handle their case from start to finish.

“There are lots of ways to resolve DUI cases. We can be pretty creative with people who are willing to work with us and do the things that need to be done to put this behind them. There are programs out there and ways to minimize all of this,” he said.

Possible resolutions for a first-time driving under the influence offense include having the defense attorney negotiate with the prosecutor to get the charge reduced, dismissed or deferred. Fighting the case in a jury trial is also an option, Glisson noted.