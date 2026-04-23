BHS seniors serve their community through new business

Miller & Kist Sales and Services began last summer with two Bainbridge High School students, Grant Miller and Will Kist, eager to help their community.

Their services include window washing, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and solar treatment, providing services to both residential and commercial buildings. Thus far, Miller and Kist have reinvested most of their money earned into the business to help it continue to grow. “We just want to help as many local community members as possible, in the most affordable, efficient way possible,” said Miller. “We invest really heavily in our equipment and people. Some of the services we provide can be a safety hazard for those that do it themselves, especially with the elderly community of the island, so it’s important they know we are here for them.”

Both Miller and Kist are seniors at Bainbridge High School, set to graduate this year. They are also currently enrolled in Olympic College’s Running Start program, earning their associate’s degrees in business. About nine months ago, an idea sprang up among the friends, and Miller & Kist Sales and Services began. At about seven months in, they had around a dozen employees, including door-to-door salesmen, a manager, and individuals helping with marketing and advertising.

“Every month we at least double our revenue,” said Kist. “We have more and more people calling us in. People have shown to be really happy with our services.” Miller and Kist shared that up to 95% of their customers use recurring services with them on Bainbridge Island and around Kitsap County. With around 1,000 bookings since they started, they have serviced more than 450 homes.

The pair of best friends have grown up on Bainbridge Island and made lasting connections through school athletics, with teachers, and other community members who have helped them understand the need they work to fill. “There are a lot of people that are older on the island, and a lot of people that live on Bainbridge Island are busy, constantly working and providing for their families,” said Miller. “We are here to make lives easier so people can spend time working, resting, and with their families.”

Before beginning their own company, Miller had job experience with door-to-door sales, when he realized there was an opportunity to help his community with his love for business. “Door-to-door sales is the best opportunity I have had. I have learned so much, and it has helped me in every aspect of my life,” said Miller. “I love talking to people and connecting with others, and that is what I get to do daily with Miller & Kist.”

In June, both Miller and Kist will be walking the Bainbridge High School stage in their caps and gowns. With a team foundation already built and a full-time manager, Miller and Kist have already been navigating school and owning a company that they hope continues after they have diplomas in their hands. “There are for sure challenges. Being in high school and managing all of the technical work and bookkeeping has been a learning curve,” said Miller. “It’s where we have learned the most about running a business. It’s very small scale what we are doing, but it’ll definitely help us in the future, and now, we see a direct impact of how it helps others.”

Miller & Kist also provides services for commercial real estate, having already washed windows for many stores on Winslow Way. They are also on the vendor list for Windermere Real Estate and Puget Sound Property Management Inc.

Once Bainbridge Helpline House has moved into its new space, Miller and Kist shared that they will be providing free services to them. They also offer free services to Bainbridge High School teachers. “We value our community and we also value our teachers. They have helped us get here and we want them to know that,” said Kist. “A lot of our business is through word of mouth, and we want people to know how much we appreciate them.”

Both owners will be attending college in the fall, hoping to continue to run the business from afar. They are currently deciding on next steps for the business and their college endeavors as the end of the school year is approaching. Miller is currently looking into the University of Washington and Kist is looking into San Diego State University and Arizona State University.

“It’s about pride in craftsmanship, integrity in every interaction, and a shared goal of brightening our community, one home at a time,” they said. “You have to start somewhere with your first business, and we are so happy to be able to live and operate in such a supportive community.”