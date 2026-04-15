Phase 2 of Ray Williamson Pool upgrades to begin in May

The Ray Williamson Pool rehabilitation project is finally coming together as phase 2 begins this spring.

Phase 1 began in September 2024 and focused on major facility upgrades, including structure, mechanical and safety enhancements. The installation of new windows and a lobby has been completed. The pool was closed to the public in March 2025, before reopening temporarily in the summer.

At a special meeting March 11, the Bainbridge Island Parks & Recreation District Board of Commissioners approved awarding the construction contract to CDK Construction.

Beginning in early May, the pool will once again temporarily close as phase 2 improvements are underway. Construction crews are scheduled to mobilize on the site as soon as May 4, and soon after, the closure of the facility will be in place.

Rehabilitation of the facility aims to modernize aging systems, improve safety, and enhance swimmer experience. This investment will extend the life of the pool by at least 20 years, shared the park district. Included in the renovations are HVAC and major building system upgrades, pool filtration and plumbing improvements, a concrete pool deck and perimeter tile replacement, new pool liner coating, and other safety and accessibility upgrades.

There will be adjusted schedules at the Don Nakata Pool during phase 2 to maintain swim access as well. “We greatly appreciated the community’s support and flexibility during the phase 1 closure, and we are committed to continuing that same level of collaboration. We will work closely with user groups to accommodate established programs,” shared marketing and communications manager for the park district, Erin Johnston. “We will update the community as soon as possible with any schedule changes.”

The project is currently anticipated to be completed in early 2027.