Bainbridge Island briefs

Bohannon’s art will be featured at BAC’s ‘Tossed & Found’ exhibition April 3-27.

Mathews appointed to state health board

Gov. Bob Ferguson has appointed Bainbridge Island City Councilmember Ashley Mathews to the Washington State Board of Health.

“I look forward to serving alongside my fellow boardmembers as we do our part fulfilling the health board’s mission to provide statewide leadership in developing and promoting policies that prevent disease and improve and protect the public’s health for all people in Washington,” said Mathews. “I am deeply honored by this appointment and ready to get to work supporting our vision – that the health and safety of all people in Washington will improve.”

Mathews currently serves as the vice-chair of the Kitsap Public Health District Board, as well as on other regional leadership bodies. She will join the next Board of Health meeting April 8.

Water tank update

The new 2-million-gallon, seismically resilient elevated Winslow Water Tank is currently undergoing final cleaning and water quality (purity) testing. Once testing is complete and the tank is fully online, demolition of the old tank can happen (tentatively scheduled for mid-April). Timing may shift to ensure all testing meets rigorous safety and quality standards, a news release says.

Crews are installing new water mains and pressure-reducing stations throughout the Winslow Water System to prepare for full operations. These upgrades will: maintain steady household water pressure, protect appliances, increase fire flow, improve water quality, and enhance system reliability, per the release.

BI Reads

BI Reads is back and it’s time to vote by April 30. The winner will be announced June 9.

This year’s finalists are in:

“Rights Remembered” by Pauline R. Hillaire: A deeply personal and historical narrative from a Lummi elder, weaving together lived experience, Coast Salish oral traditions, and the realities of U.S.–Tribal relations, grounded in hope, truth, and reconciliation.

“Heart Berries” by Terese Marie Mailhot: A raw, poetic memoir exploring identity, trauma, and healing through a powerful and unconventional storytelling style.

“Storybook Ending” by Moira McDonald: A heartfelt and humorous tale of love, friendship, and unexpected connections set in a cozy Seattle bookstore.

To vote, visit bainbridgewa.gov/1695/BI-Reads

Observatory events

Battle Point Observatory invites the public to regular monthly events centered on astronomy.

Second Saturday Science Talk (April 11 at 7 p.m.) will feature guest speaker Joe Mulligan (Battle Point Astronomical Association secretary), sharing about “NOAA in Space.” The event is free for BPAA members and $5 + tax for non-members. A Star Party will follow if skies are clear.

Cosmic Conversations (April 21 at 7 p.m.) is a free discussion group for ages 16 and older. April’s topic is “New news on Neutron Stars.” Planetarium Shows for all ages are offered most Saturdays at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

For details on how to register, visit bpastro.org or email info@bpastro.org

BRAVA Awards applications

Applications for Bainbridge Island Museum of Art’s BRAVA Awards are now open through May 18.

BIMA’s flagship award program is designed to directly support artists. The awards celebrate artists across four disciplines whose work demonstrates artistic excellence, technical mastery, and meaningful contributions to the arts community, a news release says.

The 2026 categories are: Emerging Artist Award (Puget Sound Region), Native American & First Nations Artist Award (Salish Sea Region), Artists’ Books Artists Award (United States), and the 2026 Special Choice Award: Ceramics Artist Award (Puget Sound Region).

Each awardee receives $15,000 in unrestricted funding, plus promotional videos, dedicated publicity, and recognition at a fall award ceremony, per the release.

To apply, visit biartmuseum.org/the-brava-awards/

BAC exhibitions

Bainbridge Arts & Crafts will be holding two month-long exhibitions in April.

“Tossed & Found”, which runs April 3-27, honors Earth Month 2026 in an exhibition of work by 11 artists and special guests from ReFashion Bainbridge who turn discarded, repurposed, and recycled materials into works of art, a news release says.

An opening reception will be held April 3 from 6-8 p.m.

“Ars Poetica – ‘Where Poetry Meets Art’” runs April 2-36. BAC joins eight other regional galleries in celebrating National Poetry Month by hosting an Ars Poetica exhibition. Ars Poetica invites regional galleries to exhibit art pieces created by their artists in response to poems by local poets, per the release.

Now in its 13th year, Ars Poetica was founded by long-time Bainbridge Island poet Nancy Rekow, who passed away in 2023. It is now coordinated by Bainbridge poet Tamarah Rockwood.

A Poets’ and Artists’ Reception and Reading will be held April 11, from 2–3 p.m.

Birth announcement

Cecilia Madison Rose Dunn was born Feb. 25, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. at Tacoma General Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Her parents are Cody Autumn Grogan-Dunn and Corey Dunn.

Cody and Corey, who are both 2014 graduates of Bainbridge High School, are first-time parents and make their home in Tacoma.

BI crime log

03/29 THEFT, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/30 FOUND PROPERTY, 8804 MADISON AVE N

03/30 INFO ONLY, 13235 MILLSTONE PL NE

03/30 BURGLARY, 10861 MANITOU PARK BLVD

03/30 THEFT, 200 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/31 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 8985 MILLER RD NE

03/31 FORGERY, 140 WYATT WAY NE 103

04/01 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 8330 NE MEADOWMEER RD

04/02 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 406 HIGH SCHOOL RD NE

04/02 TRESPASSING, 901 HILDEBRAND LN NE

04/03 INFO ONLY, 6534 NE MARSHALL RD

04/04 BURGLARY, 6639 NE BAYVIEW BLVD

04/04 BURGLARY, 7342 NE WEST PORT MADISON RD

04/04 THEFT, 829 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

04/04 FOUND PROPERTY, 10400 MANITOU BEACH DR NE

04/05 INFO ONLY, 8595 NE DAY RD