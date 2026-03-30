Spartans battle against undefeated Peninsula, lose 11-6

Spartan pitcher Dom D’Amico throws the ball across the plate in an 11-6 Bainbridge home loss to the Peninsula Seahawks March 28.

The Bainbridge Spartans (7-1, 4-0 in Olympic League) suffered their first loss of the season in a non-conference home game to the Peninsula Seahawks (7-0) 11-6 March 28.

Bainbridge cycled through six different pitchers on the mound, as many were on pitch counts, as the team is trying to prioritize them for OL play.

Spartan senior Will Rohrbacher got the start on the mound, walking two batters but forcing a double play and a fly out to end the top of the first inning.

The Bainbridge bats kicked into gear with a Henry Olsen 2-RBI double with two outs, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Spartans Emerson White and McCrea Curfman both hit singles to kick off the bottom of the second with no outs. Nonetheless, the Seahawks executed a rare triple play to keep Bainbridge scoreless.

The Spartans gave the lead up at 3-2 in the bottom of the third, which included a solo homerun from the Seahawks, after Bainbridge subbed in Toby Kessler for Rohrbacher on the mound.

Rohrbacher responded in the top of the third with a homerun of his own with no outs, tying the game back up at three apiece.

“I mean, I got a good pitch to hit, put an easy swing on it, and you know, it flew pretty well,” Rohrbacher said.

The Spartans continued to score with Kessler hitting an RBI single to centerfield, scoring Trey Thompson. Kessler later scored on an error, giving the Spartans a 6-3 lead by the end of the third.

Bainbridge made their third pitching change of the day in the top of the fourth, subbing out Kessler for Evan Morgan. Peninsula loaded the bases once again with no outs. The Seahawks kept up with the Spartans, eventually taking back the lead off a fielding error at 8-6.

Nonetheless, Thompson responded with hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the fifth, trimming their deficit to one.

Peninsula scored three more runs to secure the win, 11-6.