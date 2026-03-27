NK, Bainbridge show off track and field talent at dual meet

Vikings Isaiah Randall (left) and Ellis Slade (right) sprinting in the boys 100-meters during a track and field meet at North Kitsap High School March 26.

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Spartans Cate Torrell and Ema Delecki finished first and second, respectively, in the girls 100-meters during a track and field meet at North Kitsap High School March 26.

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Viking Edmond Sargsyan competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles in a track and field meet at North Kitsap High School March 26.

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Spartan Ruby Whitmire receives the baton in the girls 4x200-meter relay in a track and field meet at North Kitsap High School March 26.

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North Kitsap and Bainbridge competed in the second Olympic League track and filed meet of the season March 26 in Poulsbo, which resulted in individuals on both teams performing well and some even setting personal bests.

“These dual meets aren’t extremely competitive between schools,” NK track and field coach Ryan Ferenci said. “We’re out here to just get some good, solid marks, and we almost use it as another practice day.”

Results (PB = personal best)

Girls 4×200 meter relay

First place – Bainbridge Team A (Ruby Whitmire, Ema Delecki, Sabine Hartenstine, Cate Torrell) – 1:47.54

Second place – Bainbridge Team B (Ollie Tietje, April Little, Makenzie James, Kensie Davis-Hildebrand) – 2:03.70

Third place – Bainbridge Team C (Brynn Yates, Livia Paar, Tehya O’Connell, Maddy James) – 2:04.04

Girls 100-meter hurdles

First place – Sabine Hartenstine (Bainbridge) – 17.44

Second place – Alice Ferenci (North Kitsap) – 19.15 – PB

Third place – Marin Clark (North Kitsap) – 19.82 – PB

Noteworthy performances

Bainbridge Spartans Cate Torrell and Ema Delecki placed first and second, respectively, in the girls 100-meters.

Bainbridge Spartans Haden Fink and Max Fitzgerald placed first and second, respectively, in the boys 100-meters.

NK Viking August Bourque placed first in the boys 1600-meters, finishing with a time of 5:05.74, his season best, and beating the second-place finisher by a full nine seconds.

Spartans Savai Esarey and Vega Hendrickson both finished a full 35 seconds before the next racer in the girls 1600 meters, finishing with times of 5:27.85 and 5:29.59, respectively.

The NK team of Mikayla Burton, Hannah Johnson, Allison Johnson, and Savannah Becoats earned a season-best time of 51.85 in the girls 4×100-meter relay.

NK Viking Luke Atchley finished a full ten seconds before the second-place finisher, earning a time of 2:19.71 in the boys 800-meters.

Spartan Caden O’Connell finished 38 seconds before the second-place finisher in the boys 3200-meters, earning a time of 10:51.30.

The NK team of Treylin Bell, Ellis Slade, Ethan-Justine De La Cruz, and Lathan Becoats finished a full 15 seconds before the second-place finisher in the boys 4×400 relay, earning a cumulative time of 3:53.96.

NK Viking Townsyn Walsh earned a score of 36-08.50 to place first in boys’ shot put.

Bainbridge Spartan Enzzo Roa placed first in boys discus, earning a score of 102-09.

NK Viking Marin Clark placed first in girls discus, earning a score of 70-08.

NK Viking Paul Strickland placed first in boys javelin, earning a score of 141-06.

NK Viking Brooke Keyser placed first in girls javelin, earning a score of 81-00.

Bainbridge Spartan Caleb Swalley earned a season best in boys triple jump with a score of 35-10.00.

Bainbridge Spartan Kaitlyn Davis earned a personal best in girls pole vault event with a score of 8-06.00.