Inmate found dead at Kitsap County Jail, investigation underway

An independent investigation is underway following the death of an individual incarcerated at the Kitsap County Jail, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced March 27.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. March 27, corrections officers conducting a routine check discovered a 36-year-old male unresponsive in his cell. Jail medical staff responded immediately, and both corrections officers and medical personnel began CPR until South Kitsap Fire & Rescue arrived. Upon evaluation, emergency responders determined the individual was deceased, per KCSO.

The Port Orchard Police Department was notified and is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and will notify the next of kin.