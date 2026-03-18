Over 50 animals seized at home near Poulsbo

Over 20 dogs have been taken to Kitsap Humane Society from the home.

On March 17, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and Kitsap Humane Society’s Animal Control Officers seized over 50 animals from a home in unincorporated Poulsbo.

A warrant was issued in response to a hoarding situation in which a number of dogs required intervention. Over 20 dogs were rescued, ranging in age and size, along with pigs and other animals, per KCSO.

Due to this influx of animals brought to KHS’s shelter in Silverdale, the Admissions and Adoptions centers are closed March 18 and 19, but the Veterinary Lifesaving Center will remain open. KHS will take this time to accommodate the dogs, assess their health, and administer veterinary care to them.

KHS has cleared the majority of current canine residents out of their shelter and sent them to temporary kenneling and foster homes. Peninsula Pet Lodge is providing housing for some of the current KHS dogs. Volunteers are helping transport the animals. Dogs who are categorized as strays will remain at the shelter to make it easier to reunite with families, KHS shared.

KHS is urgently searching for foster homes, volunteer dog walkers, and donations to provide full support for the influx of canines.

“Because of yesterday’s large animal seizure, our kennel availability for strays and owner surrenders is incredibly minimal at this time. Bringing a lost pet to the Humane Society should be a last resort. We need community members to assist us in limiting shelter intakes to animals that are truly homeless or suffering and those that represent public safety concerns,” KHS said in a Facebook post March 18.

“Most pets are found by neighbors within close proximity to the pet’s home (usually within a mile from home), and the farther an animal is taken from its found location, the lower the chance of the pet being reunited with their family. We understand shelters are experiencing a large intake of animals, and rehoming options are becoming limited. Please reach out to us; do not abandon an animal.”

Kitsap Animal Control is investigating the case alongside the Kitsap County Department of Development.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.