Letters to the editor

Roundabout hazardous to pedestrians

To the editor:

As a senior citizen who regularly crosses Highway 305 at the intersection of High School Road on foot to shop at Safeway, CVS pharmacy, and visit the library, I am seriously concerned for my safety should the proposed roundabout replace the traffic lights currently at that intersection. Blinking lights do not offer reassurance that drivers on their way to or from the ferry will stop for pedestrians, some of whom are elderly, wheelchair-bound, or children on their way to or from school.

At a recent meeting with staff from WSDOT, we were assured that pedestrians would be safe because there would be blinking lights to stop traffic. There are similar blinking lights along High School Road near businesses in the Safeway shopping center, but I can tell you from my own experience that many cars do not stop when the lights are flashing.

I have never witnessed a vehicle running a red light at that intersection. There are buttons to push at each corner, and when the lights change, pedestrians are given ample time to cross. While the roundabout may facilitate vehicle traffic, it does not adequately protect pedestrians.

At the meeting with WSDOT staff, we were told that this was a done deal and not to worry. I urge our legislators to intercede for those of us who fear for our safety if this project goes through. What we have is working; why replace it with something less safe?

Barry Andrews

Bainbridge Island

Back door deal

To the editor:

Bainbridge residents deserve a fair, impartial government. Instead, public records suggest our city’s advisory structures were hijacked to serve a private developer.

Public mails reveal that leaders within the Race Equity Advisory Committee (REAC) and the Planning Commission abandoned their roles as neutral advisors to act as lobbyists for the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). While neighbors raised valid concerns, these officials were busy behind the scenes:

• A REAC leader solicited “organizing ideas” from LIHI and connected them with union organizers to recruit speakers to pressure the City Council.

• A Planning commissioner coordinated with LIHI to advocate for a 90-unit “mega-project” instead of the 70 units the council was discussing.

• That same commissioner told LIHI he planned to push amendments to the ordinance to match the 55-foot height limits and asked for a “gut check” on building concepts he mocked up before public meetings had even occurred.

This is a compromised process. While officials used city resources to fast-track this project, the majority of residents concerned about zoning and infrastructure were shamed and labeled in ways meant to shut down debate.

We cannot allow “workforce housing” to shield back-door dealings or the bypass of SEPA reviews. It is time to demand an independent audit of all communications between city committees and LIHI. Advisory boards should not serve developers. Demand transparency now.

Beth Crittenden

Bainbridge Island

Sea level action needed

To the editor:

The March 6 piece by Lara Hansen and Deb Rudnick asks a very important question: Will Bainbridge Island keep up with rising seas? Indeed. Such an important question.

So, I was especially interested in learning about their suggestions for actions we can take. Attending the Bainbridge Island Environmental Conference at IslandWood on March 29 is one. But I also appreciated the reminder to engage with leaders of our local “districts” as they put it: city council, county commission, state legislators, park district staff and boardmembers, as well as school boardmembers and utility district boardmembers.

We live on an island. Sea level rise is happening now, and we must adapt in big ways. So thank you, Lara and Deb, for the reminder that this issue is lapping at our feet, right now. The adaptation we must do will be critical and cannot wait.

Bobbie Morgan

Bainbridge Island

Voting rights

There has been talk from our current president about eliminating vote-by-mail from national voting. As a 93-year-old and 26-year resident of Bainbridge Island, my vote would be eliminated if this limitation were enacted. I would not be able to walk to or stand in line in order to vote.

Voting by mail is essential for my vote. I have voted in every election since I was 18 years old, and I intend to continue that practice as a U.S. citizen. I’m sure that there are many other citizens of this country whose vote would be eliminated if voting by mail were eliminated.

If you agree with me, let your voice be heard. Thank you, Bainbridge Island Review, for providing this opportunity to voice my opinion.

Louis Richard

Bainbridge Island

Rising seas ‘ripple effect’

To the editor:

Lara Hansen and Deb Rudnick’s guest article regarding rising seas on Bainbridge Island described the need for the community to come together and find solutions that minimize risk, but to do so fairly. The real question is, will Bainbridge Islanders come together to meet this challenge?

From island waterfront to septic systems, “the ripple effect” of rising seas will reach us all in one way or another. It is not about reversing the past damage to our environment; it is about controlling and keeping future damage to a manageable minimum.

That looks like everything we have been doing and more. It also means no one will be 100% happy with each necessary tool in our toolbox. We must all “draw from the well” to reduce climate change, such as “adapting” to new and cleaner choices in our own lives, reducing water usage, supporting restrictions on private infrastructure, and passing climate legislation.

I can’t believe that an island of educated, talented, and successful residents can’t abate the “rising tides” with creative and selfless solutions for the good of current and future residents.

Susan Schremser

Bainbridge Island