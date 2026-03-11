BIPD reports increase of bike thefts around the island

In a Feb. 2 incident, Bainbridge Island resident Marina Rich’s 14-year-old son’s E-bike was stolen from the Bike Barn at the ferry terminal.

A new Rad Mini 4 Electric bike has an approximate value of $1,500. Rich said her son locked up the bike in view of the cameras at the Bike Barn and boarded the ferry to Seattle. And when he returned, the bike was gone.

“It’s valuable to him. It’s his only source of transportation. It was a valuable piece of equipment for him, and it’s very sad to see it gone now. And he did take all of the precautions,” Rich said.

Bainbridge Island Police Department officers said that while they could get pictures of the suspect, they may not be able to identify them, per Rich. She also said BIPD provided her with screenshots of the suspect, which she later posted on the Bainbridge Islanders Facebook page in an effort to identify the suspect.

“There were a couple of people who came forward with possible suspect names, but they didn’t check out with the police. [BIPD] said that their booking photos did not match the suspect’s photo,” she said.

Last year, BIPD reported 143 thefts, with 19% being bicycles. In 2024, there were 193 thefts (17% bicycles), and in 2023, 193 thefts (12% bicycles) islandwide.

BIPD reported bike thefts:

2026 – 8 (5 occurred at or near the ferry terminal)

2025 – 27 (9 occurred at or near the ferry terminal)

2024 – 33 (9 occurred at or near the ferry terminal)

2023 – 24 (7 occurred at or near the ferry terminal)

“The ferry terminal area appears to be the most common location for bike thefts. The concentration of parked bicycles, easy access, and multiple exit routes can make it an attractive area for theft, while also allowing individuals to remain nearby while scouting for bicycles,” city communications coordinator Shannon Hays said.

BIPD doesn’t have an active list for bike registration; however, if a bike is located, the serial number can be checked against stolen reports. BIPD categorizes theft as a property crime and reported 315 property crimes in 2025; of those, 143 are considered theft offenses, Hays said.

Hays said the bicycle has not been recovered and all leads in the case have been exhausted. The case is inactive with Hays adding, “there is no other information available that would lead to the identity of the suspect or the location of the bicycle. The serial number is listed in the national database as stolen,” she said.

“The most effective way to prevent bike theft is to secure your bicycle with a sturdy lock whenever it is left unattended. Even brief moments without a lock can leave a bike vulnerable. We also encourage owners to record their bicycle’s serial number and keep it in a safe place so it can be reported if the bike is stolen. Additionally, some riders choose to place a small GPS tracking device (such as an AirTag or similar tracker) on their bicycle, which can help locate it if it goes missing,” she said.