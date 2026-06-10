Bainbridge Island briefs

Juneteenth event

Join for an evening of reflection, speakers, performances, sign-making, music, food, and community to celebrate Juneteenth June 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Bainbridge Island Town Square. All are welcome.

Bainbridge Pride

Bainbridge Pride will hold its annual festival June 20 at noon at Waterfront Park. There will be a beer and wine garden, food trucks, expanded kids area, vendor village and a silent auction.

City Manager finalists

Meet the finalists for Bainbridge Island’s next city manager June 17 from 5:30–7 p.m. at City Hall with a moderated Q&A and meet-and-greet. The finalists will be announced June 15.

Interim city directors

The city of Bainbridge Island has two new interim directors for both the Planning and Public Works departments, with recruitment for the permanent Director roles anticipated following the selection of the next city manager.

Emily Terrell is the new interim Planning and Community Development director, and Henry Hash is the new interim Public Works director.

BI man’s sailing adventure

This summer, Harry Anderson of Bainbridge Island will attempt to complete a solo circumnavigation of the Arctic Ocean, something that’s never been done before. He will be sailing his 42-foot, aluminum hull sailboat Phywave.

“Climate change and the rapidly warming Arctic has reduced the ice pack to the point where a voyage like this is now feasible,” says Anderson. “When I complete this circumnavigation, it will be a dramatic demonstration of how significantly Arctic conditions have changed from not long ago, when this voyage could have only been done with a big ship led by an icebreaker.”

Anderson will begin his voyage in June from St. John’s, Newfoundland, and return there about four months later if all goes according to plan. The route goes through the Russian Arctic along the Northern Sea Route, requiring a Russian permit to navigate these waters. On June 4, Anderson received the necessary permit, allowing him independent navigation in ice-free waters in the Arctic from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

In January 2025, Anderson completed a solo voyage to all seven continents and around the world in Phywave. He is also an adventure pilot, having flown solo to seven continents, over the North Pole, and around the world twice.