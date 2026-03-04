New program aims to help BI residents, businesses transition to solar

The City of Bainbridge Island, in partnership with nonprofit Olympia Community Solar, has launched Solarize Bainbridge Island, a limited-time solar group purchasing program designed to make installing solar energy systems simple, affordable, and accessible for the community.

Running from March 1 through July 31, Solarize Bainbridge Island aims to support residents and business owners across the island in transitioning to clean, renewable energy, a news release says. Participants can sign up for a free solar assessment at SolarizeBainbridge.org.

By installing solar, customers can significantly reduce their energy bills by generating their own electricity and participating in net metering. Net metering allows solar customers to earn utility bill credits for surplus energy sent back to the electrical grid, enabling many participants to offset much of their electricity usage costs, aside from their fixed monthly customer charge, per the release.

“While interest in solar energy continues to grow due to its environmental and economic advantages, the installation process can feel overwhelming. Questions about cost, technical requirements, and selecting a qualified installer often create barriers. Solarize Bainbridge Island addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined, community-based approach,” the release states.

The program exclusively partners with vetted local solar installers selected through a competitive bidding process evaluating equipment quality, business practices, and discounted pricing. In addition to personalized solar assessments, the program will host free public workshops throughout the campaign to educate residents about solar technology, financing options, and the installation process. Educational workshops will be held on:

● March 25, 6-7:30 p.m. at Bainbridge City Hall (280 Madison Ave. N.)

● April 22, 6-7:30 p.m. at Bainbridge City Hall

● May 9, 10 a.m.-noon at Grace Episcopal Church (8595 NE Day Rd.)

Participants must sign up for a free home or business assessment by July 31. Following the assessment, a Solarize-selected installer will provide a detailed proposal. Customers who choose to move forward will work directly with the installer to schedule installation.

Financing options are available through Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union for Solarize participants. Throughout the process, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, Laura Rÿser, and Olympia Community Solar will be available to answer questions, review proposals, and guide participants, per the release.

For more information or to enroll, visit SolarizeBainbridge.org, email Solarize@olysol.org, or call (360) 481-4020.