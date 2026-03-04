BI to revive Environmental Technical Advisory Committee

The sun may rise again on the Environmental Technical Advisory Committee (ETAC), per a unanimous decision made by the Bainbridge Island City Council at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Councilmembers agreed to “move with all deliberate haste” to appoint new members to ETAC, a scientific advisory board that has been vacant for lack of membership since October 2024. The group could be up and running as soon as June.

“It’s just scientific expertise that we may not have here on the council, and there’s no reason we shouldn’t be taking advantage of that,” said Councilmember Mike Nelson.

Founded in 2014 by city ordinance, ETAC is comprised of seven members who are experts in the field of environmental science. The group’s responsibilities include providing input on the management of island habitats, shorelines and critical areas.

Councilmember Ashley Mathews recalled the expertise of one former ETAC member, Malcolm Gander, on display while attending a tour of the Port Gamble Wastewater Treatment Facility with Councilmembers Lara Lant and Nelson.

“Just his wealth of knowledge [was impressive],” said Mathews. “We were taking everything in with a hose — it was large information, lots of facts, and it was just like a kindergarten tour for him. So, it’s sort of a no-brainer.”

In 2023, two members of ETAC were appointed to a different environmental committee: the Groundwater Management Sub-Committee, a group that provides input on the city’s ongoing creation of a plan to manage the island’s groundwater, the main source of fresh drinking water for most households. Following those members’ departure, throughout 2023 and 2024, attendance at ETAC meetings dwindled, which led to the group’s sunsetting in October 2024.

“There’s a bit of a black mark on the city council on this one. Given that we’re still in the midst of the Groundwater Management Plan, I would like to see us get this committee staffed,” said Deputy Mayor Kirsten Hytopoulos.

About 10 candidates have applied and seven have already been interviewed, per Nelson. Further interviews will be conducted starting in April for an appointment period starting in June. A new city ordinance passed in August 2025 that standardized the number of members, frequency of meetings and length of position terms for city advisory groups will apply to ETAC.