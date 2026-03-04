Bainbridge Island briefs

Bainbridge Prepares event

Bainbridge Prepares will be holding an information event called “Rainwater for Emergencies” March 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Commodore Options School gym.

The event features teachings on how to collect rainwater before and during an emergency, as well as how to purify rainwater to make it potable, a news release says.

Visually impaired meeting

The Bainbridge Island Visually Impaired Support Group will hold a meeting March 11 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Senior/Community Center and on Zoom.

Katie Auger, IVC’s community resource navigator and program manager, will talk about their programs and services, plus other resources out there for VIPs, a news release says.

To RSVP for in-person attendance, email bivipinfo@gmail.com

County survey

The Kitsap County Division of Aging and Long-Term Care is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Kitsap, responsible for the development of an Area Plan that identifies local services for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers. The Aging Area Plan, currently being developed, is a four-year plan that identifies gaps in services and describes demographic trends, challenges, and opportunities. The plan also addresses how the Area Agency on Aging will administer programs and allocate discretionary funding to support aging in place, as well as informal caregivers, a news release says.

Kitsap County residents are invited to share their ideas in a survey that will be used in the development of the 2027-2030 Area Plan. Take the survey at kcowa.us/AgingSurvey

The survey deadline is March 31.

To receive a paper survey by mail, call the Aging & Long-Term Care office at 360-337-5700. To request translation assistance, call 360-337-5700 or email Tawnya Weintraub at tweintra@kitsap.gov.

Community members are invited to visit the Aging and Long-Term Care website at http://www.agingkitsap.com for more information about services, the Area Plan, future public hearing dates, and to view the Plan draft when available in mid-August.

BI police log

02/22 INFO ONLY, 10861 NE MANITOU PARK BLVD

02/22 ASSAULT, 225 HIGH SCHOOL RD NW

02/25 FOUND PROPERTY, 1297 MADISON AVE N

02/27 THEFT, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

02/28 IDENTITY THEFT, 12779 CROWN DR NE

03/01 THEFT, 253 HIGH SCHOOL RD