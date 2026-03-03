Schroer to serve as interim city manager while search continues

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved at its Feb. 24 meeting to have deputy city manager Ellen Schroer serve as the interim city manager while the search continues to fill the permanent position following Blair King’s retirement Jan. 30.

Schroer previously served as acting city manager following King’s retirement. She will serve in the role until a new city manager is hired, per city documents. Council previously interviewed two candidates Jan. 27 to serve as interim city manager and declined to move forward with either candidate, per the city’s website. On Feb. 10, council approved a contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants to conduct recruitment efforts for a permanent city manager.

“I thank you very much for the opportunity, and I look forward to working with you. It’s a great community and a great group,” Schroer said.

Councilmember Brenda Fantroy-Johnson shared her support for Schroer’s appointment.

“I think that Ellen is the best possible choice for this, and we really are appreciative of you stepping up and continuing the continuity that we’ve experienced with the last city manager,” she said.

Councilmember Ashley Mathews said, “I echo everything my colleagues have said. I’m grateful to you, Ellen, for even being willing to do this. The community knows this is a job you’ve done before and you’re very good at it, and so we are the lucky ones, and we should pass this motion post haste,” she said.

At the meeting, Schroer also announced open applications for the Mobility Advisory Committee.

“The applications are open on the city’s website now…the first review will start on March 13. I’d like to especially highlight that we are seeking a diverse range of perspectives, especially from folks who don’t drive cars, either by choice or because they can’t. People of Color, youth and parents, people who are moving folks around the island. This is a new committee to focus broadly on mobility issues affecting island residents, with an emphasis on transit, ride-share and non-motorized mobility options,” Schroer said.

Councilmembers Lara Lant, Hytopoulos, and Fantroy-Johnson were also appointed to a joint subcommittee with the Ethics Board to consider revisions to the program.