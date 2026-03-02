‘They feel like themselves again:’ Innovation restores dental function and confidence

Swipe or click to see more

For many years, the journey toward a full-arch dental restoration was marked by complexity and often, extensive surgery.

“As a practicing dentist, I was seeing more and more patients who needed full-arch restoration but were hesitant about the level of surgery involved,” explains Fairy Tale Dental’s Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln. “Traditional approaches can require significant reshaping of the jawbone, and while that method can be effective, I often felt we were removing more healthy structure than necessary.

“I began asking a simple question: can we restore strength, function and beauty while preserving as much of the patient’s natural bone and gum tissue as possible?”

To answer was the TruBridge Minimally Invasive Full-Arch Restoration System, developed by Dr. Lincoln.

“It wasn’t about inventing something new for the sake of innovation. It was about listening to patients in our community and developing an approach that better served their needs,” she says.

How TruBridge works

Unlike traditional methods that involve reshaping the bone to create a flat platform, TruBridge utilizes an innovative preservation process.

The system is designed to work with the patient’s existing structure, rather than against it. By minimizing bone reduction and surgical trauma, it becomes accessible to patients who might otherwise be medically excluded from treatment due to age or health complexities.

“Minimally invasive dentistry isn’t just about technique, it’s about safety, dignity and accessibility. When natural bone and gum remain largely intact, the body’s healing process is often smoother,” Dr. Lincoln says.

TruBridge was developed around the idea that treatment should adapt to the individual – not the other way around.

“Every patient who sits in my chair brings a different medical history, anatomy and set of life circumstances,” she says. “I spend time getting to know each patient – their background, their interests and their concerns – so that treatment doesn’t feel clinical or impersonal.”

Instead of following a one-size-fits-all surgical template, the Fairy Tale Dental team uses detailed imaging and careful planning to design each restoration around the patient’s existing bone, gum contours, and facial structure.

The goal is not simply to replace teeth, but to restore function and appearance in a way that feels natural to that person.

This approach has been transformative for Dr. Lincoln’s patients. She has seen her patients return to their passions – from cooking to playing volleyball.

“Patients often say they feel like themselves again. They’re able to smile, speak, eat and engage without thinking about their teeth. For many it restores not just function but confidence.”

For more information, visit fairytaledental.com, call 206-488-8006 or email office@fairytaledental.com