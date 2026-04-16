Kitsap track and field athletes brave cold, wet weather at meet

Bainbridge Spartan Vega Hendrickson and Olympic Trojan Ava Siyluy compete in the girls 1600-meters April 15 at Integrity Roofing Stadium in Bremerton.

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Bainbridge Spartan Maya Jimenez competes in the girls 100-meter dash April 15 at Integrity Roofing Stadium in Bremerton.

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Hail didn’t stop the Bainbridge Spartans, Kingston Buccaneeers, and Olympic Trojans from competing in an Olympic League track and field meet April 15 at Integrity Roofing Stadium in Bremerton.

Athletes from all of the schools braved hail and rain throughout the meet, serving as a challenge for the teams. Bainbridge took first place as a team in the meet, followed by Olympic and Kingston.

“We try to be really strategic about opportunities we take, and this [was] interesting because of all of the hail and everything,” Bainbridge head coach Jena Winger said. “But we had some really great performances despite all those things.”

Team scores

First place – Bainbridge – 47

Second place – Olympic – 30

Third place – Kingston – 13

Results

– Bainbridge Spartans Milo Kilby (17.13) and Retto Rapada Peato (19.76) earned personal bests in the boys 110-meter hurdles, along with Kingston Buccaneer Zane Smith (19.06)

– Bainbridge Spartan Sabine Hartenstine secured a season-best 16.52 time in the girls 100-meter hurdles, beating out the next athlete by a full second.

– Bainbridge Spartan Ollie Tietje earned a personal best in the girls 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.03. Olympic Trojans Leila-Ryan Ross (13.46) and Savannah Mitchell (13.58) also earned personal bests in the same event.

– Bainbridge Spartan Vega Hendrickson achieved a season-best in the girls 1600-meters, with a time of 5:29.35.

– The Kingston Buccaneers team of Taizah Franklin, Jamie Zehrung, Evangeline Moore, and Olivia McGrew placed first in the girls 4×100-meter relay with a time of 52.54, earning a season best in the process.

– The Olympic Trojans team of Chace Webster, De’Arre Bell, Kyler Simpson, and Aidan Woods placed first in the boys 4×100-meter relay with a time of 43.87, a full five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

– Olympic Trojan Abigail Thatcher took first place in the girls 800-meters with a time of 2:46.41, a full six seconds ahead of the next athlete.

– Bainbridge Spartan Ignacio Llorens placed first in the boys 800-meters with a time of 1:55.21, the only athlete to finish below two minutes.