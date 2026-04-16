BI Council approves members for new Mobility Advisory Committee

The Bainbridge Island City Council appointed five new members to the recently created Mobility Advisory Committee as part of its April 14 regular business meeting.

Interim city manager Ellen Schroer said city transportation advisor Hannah Boettcher worked with Councilmember Brenda Fantroy-Johnson and Mayor Clarence Moriwaki on the appointments. Schroer said future meeting dates and times will be determined in the coming weeks.

COBI has roughly 16 citizen advisory groups, covering a wide range of topics, such as the Planning Commission and the Race Equity Advisory Committee. “Volunteer advisory groups provide recommendations to the City Council on key topics, support city initiatives, and perform other important functions. The city welcomes applicants from all backgrounds and experiences,” per the city website.

Mobility Advisory Committee members:

Position 1: Matilde Clark, for a one-year term ending June 30, 2027.

Position 2: John Grinter, for a two-year term ending June 30, 2028.

Position 3: Ross Eide, for a two-year term ending June 30, 2028.

Position 4: Joseph Edgell, for a three-year term ending June 30, 2029.

Position 5: Andrea Wilson, for a three-year term ending June 30, 2029.