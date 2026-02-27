Charnas to retire as COBI planning director May 1

City of Bainbridge Island planning director Patricia “Patty” Charnas announced she will be retiring May 1 after about four years in the role.

“It’s been an honor serving the Bainbridge Island community,” said Charnas. “I am looking forward to spending more time visiting my kids and my brother in France.”

Charnas’ career as a planner has spanned about 30 years in the public sector, working in leadership at the county, civic and federal levels. She led the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan initiative and Critical Areas Ordinance and served at the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency.

As COBI’s planning director, Charnas developed the city’s planning goals and policies, monitored the department’s budget, reviewed all reports and presentations, oversaw the recruitment of staff, evaluated planning-related legislation and represented the city’s planning department on regional boards and committees, among other responsibilities. Charnas joined the Planning Department in May 2022.

The city cited Charnas’ accomplishments both as a leader of staff and as a public servant in a press release.

Her work expediting some permitted processes “significantly improved predictability and customer experience for residents and businesses,” reducing review times from 160 to 21 days, wrote city communications manager Shannon Hays. She also brought the countywide pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program to Bainbridge, advanced the Shoreline Master Plan update, oversaw the creation of wildfire safety guidance for homeowners, tree protections on the island, and kicked off the Comprehensive Plan and Winslow Subarea Plan updates, which are ongoing.

“Patty’s steady leadership and deep planning expertise have helped position the city for the future,” said interim city manager Ellen Schroer. “Her work to streamline permitting and advance major planning efforts will benefit the Bainbridge Island community for years to come.”