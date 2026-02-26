Bainbridge Island briefs

BAC event

As the first intrepid bulbs and blossoms awaken in our local landscape, Bainbridge Arts & Crafts will fast-forward spring with its March exhibition, “Floribunda.” From March 6-29, 11 local artists share their unique interpretations of floral abundance, some naturalistic and some abstract, transforming the gallery into a garden of imagination, a news release says.

The opening reception will take place at First Friday, March 6, from 6–8 p.m.

BIMA exhibitions

The Bainbridge Island Museum of Art will open its spring exhibitions March 6.

All three exhibitions will be in collaboration with Handwork 2026, a national initiative in celebration of America 250 spearheaded by Craft in America and the Smithsonian, a news release says.

BIMA’s exhibitions will feature concrete sculptures from local luminaries George and David Lewis (formerly Little & Lewis); emerging artists pushing boundaries of craft; an exhibition by Aimee Lee that reimagines artifacts and technology in paper to explore identity; and a deep dive into the world of artists’ books.

These exhibitions will run through the second week in June. BIMA is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and admission is free. BIMA is just steps away from the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal at 550 Winslow Way East. Complete exhibition listings can be found at www.biartmuseum.org/exhibitions

Indie performance

Americana indie artist Ethan J. Perry is returning to Bainbridge Island for a live show at Bainbridge Brewing March 13th from 6-8 p.m.

Perry used to host many music community events on the island as well as perform solo and with his band regularly, a news release says. He hosted The Green Muse and Biscuits & Gravy, a song pickin’ session in the round, both at Pegasus Coffee House, as well as Music to our Beers at Bainbridge Brewing, where he returns for a solo show, having moved from the island in 2018.

BI crime log

02/17 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 4867 NE EAGLE HARBOR DR

02/17 THEFT, 5479 NEW SWEDEN RD NE

02/19 THEFT, 7774 GRAND AVE NE

02/19 THEFT, 200 HIGH SCHOOL RD NE 111

02/20 THEFT, 9330 HIGH SCHOOL RD

02/20 BURGLARY, 9600 MANDUS OLSON RD NE

02/22 AGENCY ASSIST, 270 OLYMPIC DR SE

02/22 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 11299 ARROW POINT DR NE

02/22 INFO ONLY, 10861 NE MANITOU PARK BLVD

02/22 ASSAULT, 225 HIGH SCHOOL RD NW