Bainbridge Island briefs

Applications are now available for the 2026 Summer and Winter Studio Tours on Bainbridge Island.

Temporary traffic signals are now in place at the Head of the Bay.

Temporary traffic lights

Temporary traffic signals are now in place at the Head of the Bay. This section of roadway is now under 24-hour, one-lane access.

Flaggers will direct traffic during the day, and the temporary signals will manage traffic after work hours. Between green lights, there will be a 40-second all-red phase to allow any vehicles in the lane to fully clear the work zone, per a city news release.

Travelers should expect delays. Plan ahead and consider using an alternate route, if feasible.

“The single-lane configuration is necessary to give crews adequate space to safely pour and properly cure new concrete curbing on both sides of the roadway. The corridor is especially constrained due to the narrow roadway, adjacent shorelines and wetlands, and nearby steep slopes, making it challenging to maintain two-way traffic during this phase of work,” per the release.

Chilly Hilly

The 53rd annual Chilly Hilly takes place Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event begins at Colman Dock in Seattle. Riders will take the ferry to Bainbridge Island and complete a 33-mile loop around the island. Travelers are urged to use caution while driving around the island during this time, especially near the Head of the Bay construction area.

More information is available at cascade.org/rides-events/chilly-hilly-2026

Studio Tour artists needed

Applications are now available for the 2026 Summer and Winter Studio Tours on Bainbridge Island. The tours are scheduled for Aug. 7-9, and December 4-6, and take place at various artists’ studios and community halls around the Island. This year marks the 26th year for the summer event and the 43rd year for the winter event.

The tour is a juried art show, seeking professional work, designed and crafted by the artist, with original designs, and quality craftsmanship. Artwork should portray the “hand and spirit of the artist.” Artwork that is mass-produced with the use of commercial kits or molds, pre-fabricated forms, or imported items are not eligible, per a news release.

The deadline for the summer tour application is May 15, and Aug. 21 for the winter tour application. Artists can apply for both events at this time, and early registration is recommended. There is an early bird option due March 31. Artists do not have to live on the island or own a studio.

For artist application forms, which can be submitted entirely online, go to the “For Artists” page on the studio tour website: www.bistudiotour.com. Applications can also be requested by contacting tour manager Dinah Satterwhite at 206-842-0504 or info@bistudiotour.com.

IslandWood dinner

Celebrate the start of spring and join IslandWood for its Dine & Discover community dinner March 7.

Enjoy an appetizer reception, live music, and a meal with wine pairings, a news release says.

For tickets, visit islandwood.org/dinediscover/

BI police log

02/09 THEFT, 4878 NE DOTSON LOOP

02/11 ANIMAL INFO, 133 PARFITT WAY SW

02/12 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 9330 HIGH SCHOOL RD

02/12 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 11299 ARROW POINT DR NE

02/12 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 6087 NE OLD MILL RD

02/12 THEFT, 510 HOMESTEAD LN NE A216

02/13 THEFT, 260 OLYMPIC DR SE

02/13 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 5020 ROSE AVE NE

02/14 BURGLARY, 180 HARBOR SQUARE LOOP

02/14 FRAUD, 851 STRAWBERRY LN NW

02/14 INFO ONLY, 6893 NE SEABOLD CHURCH RD