Construction set to begin on new 4-unit BI housing development

Housing Kitsap is set to begin construction on a new four-unit single-family affordable housing development on Bainbridge Island.

Southern Cross, located at 3976 and 3981 Southern Cross Road NE, will consist of two two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. The single-family dwellings will both have an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). The development is expected to be completed in 2027, Housing Kitsap executive director Heather Blough said.

HK has received building permits and will begin construction. “Housing Kitsap is very excited about this development and offering much-needed additional affordable rental housing for the residents of Bainbridge Island,” she said. “The site creates a unique opportunity for our residents to work on the island and live on the island, taking advantage of all the wonderful things that come with Bainbridge, such as the schools and parks, without the heavy commuting.”

Blough said HK wanted to create homes that fit into the neighborhood and worked with Bainbridge-based firm Coates Design.

“The beginning of the development was many years ago when Housing Kitsap acquired the two parcels, one through purchase, one from an anonymous donor. Prior to acquiring the parcels, Housing Kitsap conducted its normal due diligence regarding allowable uses for the site to confirm the use of the site would align with Housing Kitsap’s mission. Once confirmed and acquired, Housing Kitsap began the long process of design, permitting, and obtaining adequate funding for construction and operations,” she said.

Funding will be provided through multiple sources, including: Washington State Department of Commerce, Kitsap County Coordinated Grant process, project-based vouchers, and Housing Kitsap funds, Blough said. “We look forward to working with our partners at the City of Bainbridge and neighbors who reside and work on Bainbridge Island,” she said.