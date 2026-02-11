Bainbridge Island briefs

Valentine’s Dinner Dance

The Outlander Scottish Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance will take place 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Grange Hall (10340 N. Madison).

The event features a buffet and entertainment by The Backup Clap Band and Royal Scottish Dance Society Seattle. There will also be cash prizes for best Jamie Fraser outfits.

Singles and couples are welcome. Advanced purchase is $75.

Eagle Harbor Books event

Acclaimed wildlife advocate and author Mitch Friedman will appear at Eagle Harbor Books Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a reading and signing of his new memoir and strategy guide, Conservation Confidential: A Wild Path to a Less Polarizing and More Effective Activism.

This event offers an opportunity for the Bainbridge community to engage with one of the Pacific Northwest’s most influential conservation voices. The memoir chronicles Friedman’s evolution from radical Earth First! activism to building a more collaborative, results-oriented conservation movement, per a news release.

The event is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

Poetry events

The Bainbridge Island Poet Laureate Program will be holding two free events in February.

The first one is called “Reading Poetry to Enrich Your Own,” held Feb. 17 from 4–5 p.m. in the BARN Writers’ Studio, 8890 Three Tree Lane NE. Erin Malone begins her two-year term as poet laureate with this free community workshop.

The second one is a poetry reading and open mic, held Feb. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Bainbridge Public Library, 1270 Madison Ave. N. Attendees will read and discuss work by the upcoming open mic featured poets with the goal of deepening their own skills, a news release says. The featured poet is Alan Chong Lau, who will be accompanied during his reading by musician Susie Kozawa.

Paint Nights at the Planetarium

Battle Point Observatory hosts Paint Nights in the Planetarium, with Battle Point Astronomical Association artist in residence Deborah Milton. February features “Myths of the Pleiades”, and will be held Feb. 28 5 p.m. Inspired by a planetarium show, participants will shed expectations as they learn to paint intuitively and playfully with acrylics on an 11” x 14” canvas suitable for framing, per a news release. No art experience needed.

Advance registration required, limited to 14 adults. Tickets $45.78 + tax (supplies included). Event registration link at bpastro.org/events or email info@bpastro.org for details.

Health fundraiser

The Bainbridge Island Youth Partners in Health team has a new fundraiser coming up.

On March 1 ,from 4-6 p.m. at the Historic Lynwood Theatre (4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE BI), the team is putting on a fundraiser: a showing of “Bending the Arc,” an award-winning film about the Partners In Health founders and their work as they changed the health equity movement, a news release says.

Tickets are suggested donation of $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for youth, with all of the proceeds going towards the campaign to raise funds for tuberculosis prevention and treatment around the world. So far this year, $8,785 has been raised towards the campaign.

A link for the tickets can be found here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUtxqwhWMIuoTrUGBXxozXPMRQhGncIH58myUjLz6mHgqBGg/viewform

CERT enrollment

Enrollment is now open for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Academy. Classes are March 14, 15, 21, and 22 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

CERT training enables ordinary people to safely act as first responders in the event of a disaster, per a news release. The basic training course includes 24 hours of instruction combining classroom study and hands-on exercises. The course concludes with a simulated disaster in which the course participants will demonstrate the skills learned throughout the course.

There is no cost to attend this class. You must attend all four days to graduate. Space is limited. Sign up at bainbridgeprepares.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=108542

Fly Fishers meeting

Bainbridge Island Fly Fishers will meet Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Seabold Hall, 14450 Komedal Rd. NE.

Program: Andrew Tarica presents “Two Sides of Africa — Tanzania and Gabon,” sharing stories from his fly-fishing travels. Fly raffle ($2 per ticket or 3 for $5).

For information, email Eric Matthews at info@bainbridgeislandflyfishers.org or call 206-718-2254.

BI crime log

02/01 THEFT, 14818 STATE HIGHWAY 305 NE

02/01 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 309 SHANNON DR SE

02/01 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 13871 MANZANITA RD NE

02/02 VIOLATION COURT ORDER, 8804 MADISON AVE N

02/02 THEFT, 260 OLYMPIC DR SE

02/03 WARRANT, 8804 MADISON AVE N 200

02/04 AGENCY ASSIST, 4969 KITSAP WAY

02/04 THEFT, 250 CAMELIA LOOP NE 254

02/04 INFORMATION ONLY, 13982 MANZANITA RD NE

02/04 FOUND PROPERTY, 203 PARFITT WAY SW

02/05 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 659 AL DORSEY LN

02/05 VERBAL DISPUTE, 8363 GRAND AVE

02/05 WARRANT, 1129 MADISON AVE N

02/07 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 5020 ROSE AVE NE

02/07 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 829 HIGH SCHOOL RD NE D206