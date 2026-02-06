Agate Pass Bridge maintenance work to occur later this month

People who travel Highway 305 between Bainbridge Island and the Kitsap Peninsula should plan extra travel time in late February. Annual maintenance on the Agate Pass Bridge is expected to create five days of significant daytime congestion, per Washington State Department of Transportation.

During the work, which takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day from Feb. 23-27, WSDOT crews will reduce the span to a single lane. Travelers will alternate one direction at a time. People are encouraged to plan additional travel time, especially those heading to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal, a news release says.

What to expect

Significant daytime congestion approaching the bridge.

One-way alternating traffic on the bridge.

Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic at the intersection of Hwy 305 and Suquamish Way Northeast.

WSDOT advises travelers to add at least 30 minutes of travel time, consider postponing discretionary trips, and to travel before or after work hours.

“This work requires daylight to allow crews to clean the bridge quickly and safely. Crews use a special truck with a large mechanical arm to reach through, over and under the bridge,” per the release.