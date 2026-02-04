Duber appointed as KPHD’s new permanent health officer

The Kitsap Public Health District Board appointed Dr. Herbie Duber as the agency’s permanent health officer at its Feb. 3 meeting.

Duber had been serving as KPHD’s interim health officer since September, following the retirement of previous health officer Dr. Gib Morrow, who served in the role from 2020-2025.

“I want to thank the board, all of the people who work at KPHD, and the community for your willingness to put trust and faith in me as your health officer,” Duber said. “I look forward to working with all of you.”

Duber is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Washington and works as an attending physician at the UW Medical Center and Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Duber previously served as Washington state Department of Health regional medical officer for Northwest Washington from 2022 to 2025, and earned his medical degree from New York University and a Master’s in Public Health from Harvard University, per KPHD.

KPHD opened recruitment for a permanent health officer in December and received applications from across the nation. Four candidates were interviewed for the position, KPHD spokesperson Tad Sooter said.

“He is one of the most prominent and talented public health leaders in our state, and we are fortunate to have him serving our county in this way,” Kitsap County Commissioner Christine Rolfes said.

Previously, in November, the board approved changes to the health officer position from a full-time to a part-time position. At the Nov. 4 board meeting, KPHD administrator Yolanda Fong described several topics of discussion by the personnel committee around proposed changes to the role, including: to allow the health officer to work in a clinical setting/practice medicine, and part-time status, allowing for broader recruitment efforts.

“Under Washington state law, the local health officer is a medical doctor and public health expert tasked with controlling and preventing diseases, enforcing public health rules, and promoting public health. The health officer also serves as a key leader in the community, strengthening partnerships and championing strategies to create a safe and healthy Kitsap County for all,” a KPHD news release says.